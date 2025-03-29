Elete 8: The Gators face Texas Tech just one win away from a trip to the Final Four.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports announce tip times and commentators for the Regional Finals of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 29, on TBS and truTV. The games will also stream on NCAA March Madness Live and Max. Florida will take on Texas Tech in the first game at 6:09 PM, ET, followed by Alabama playing Duke in the second game at 8:49 PM, ET.

Kevin Harlan will be on the call for the TBS/truTV broadcast, with Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy as analysts. Lauren Shahdi will serve as the sideline reporter.

The Florida Gators had a strong second half Thursday night, and they defeated the Maryland Terrapins 87-71. There are some concerns about Florida forward Alex Condon’s health. He suffered an apparent ankle injury during the first half, but played in the second half.

Florida is 2-1 all-time against Texas Tech. Both of the wins were in the 1960s, and one of them required two overtimes. The most recent meeting between the two teams came in the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament, which resulted in a 69-66 loss for the Orange and Blue. Florida was a 6-seed and the underdog that year, but now the Gators are the No. 1 seed in the West Region and are going into the matchup as the favorite.

Both Florida and Texas Tech are looking to return to the Final Four after an absence since 2014. Texas Tech was the national runner-up in that year, while Florida just made it to the Final Four. Florida has the more efficient defense of the two teams, but both teams have top-5 offenses, according to KenPom.

The Nissan NCAA Tip-Off pregame show will begin the night’s action at 5 PM, ET with host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Jay Wright.