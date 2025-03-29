Kameron Misner Blasts Walk-Off Homer, Rays Defeat Rockies 3-2

Tampa, FL – Kameron Misner blasted a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 Opening Day victory over the Colorado Rockies. Pete Fairbanks picks up the win while Victor Vodnik takes the loss.

Misner’s became the first major league player to hit his first career homer as a walk-off homer on Opening Day. “That was pretty spectacular.” Manager Kevin Cash said after the game. “He had a little of time to think about it while he was on defense. I think he was pretty committed to swinging, got pitch he could handle and knocked it out.”

A remarkable set of circumstances led to Misner stepping into the batters box Friday afternoon. He had already travelled to Durham after the conclusion of spring training but was summoned back after the injury to Richie Palacios (broken finger). He started the game on the bench but entered the game when Josh Lowe departed with what is being described as a sore oblique. All three Rays runs were driven in by players who started the day on the bench.

The Rays had entered the bottom of the seventh trailing Colorado 2-0. Jonathan Aranda delivered a sacrifice fly to cut the Rockies lead to 2-1 and Jose Caballero who had entered the game as a pinch runner for Josh Lowe and remained in the game in right field singled to score he game tying run.

Ryan Pepiot worked the fist six innings for the Ray and allowed just a pair of runs (one earned0 on six hits while striking out eight and walking one. Hunter Bigge, Mason Montgomery, and Pete Fairbanks each worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. After the game Kevin Cash was most impressed with Pepiot’s composure while making his first Opening Day start. “There were some circumstances that didn’t go our way early on and he held it together really well. For his part, Pepiot said after the game that he talked to Shane McClanahan about handling the emotions on Opening Day.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland stymied the Rays over six innings allowing a pair of runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking none.

UP NEXT FOR RAYS:

The Rays and Rockies play the second of three games on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. Zack Littell will make his season debut for Tampa Bay while the Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela to the mound.