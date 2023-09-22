Former Buccaneers’ Hall of Famer star Warren Sapp Hope’s to Join Deion Sanders Coaching Staff Next Season.

Former Buccaneers’ great Warren Sapp is joining Deion Sanders coaching staff at the University of Colorado. Sapp stayed during a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show saying. “I’m going to get everything, get the paperwork, and I’m gonna go to work.”

Incase you’ve been living under a rock, Sanders took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season. He and his staff have completely turned the program around and the addition of Sapp can only further Colorado’s rise in the polls.