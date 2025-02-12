FOX and Tubi deliver the most watched Super Bowl ever

RANT SPORTS

The Eagles’ rout of the Chiefs was a winner

Despite the fact the Philadelphia Eagles rolled over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 viewers did not care. Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans broadcast on FOX and streamed on Tubi was the most-watched game ever. FOX Sports announced on Monday that a projected average of 126 million watched the game across FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and NFL Digital properties.

Super Bowl LIX becomes the most-viewed Super Bowl ever, beating the CBS/ Paramount+ showing of Super Bowl 58, which received 123.7 million viewers last year. FOX beat its viewership for Super Bowl 57, which was 115.1 million, by more than 10 million viewers.

THE FINAL NUMBERS WILL BE OUT LATE TUESDAY

Tubi numbers were amazing

The game was broadcast on FOX and streamed live for free on Tubi for the first time. The FOX-owned free streaming service delivered an impressive viewership of 13.6 million streamers. What was also impressive was that Tubi carried the entire day of FOX programming without any major problems, like buffering or crashing. Also, all the Super Bowl ads streamed on Tubi and if watched the FOX broadcast nothing was missed.

Of note was that the Tubi streaming service recorded a 26-second lag from Fox’s national feed — a full 25 seconds better than the closest competitor, Like, FUBO, YouTube TV, and HULU Live TV all were behind Tubi when it came to lag. The FOX broadcast on Tubi was also offered in 4K and the picture was crisp and very clear.

Halftime shows still grab ratings

Rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans alongside guests SZA, Mustard, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson. His set list included many songs from the album GNX, which dropped in November, such as “Squabble Up,” “Luther,” “TV Off” and “Peekaboo.” He also sang older hits, including “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.”

About 135.7 million viewers tuned in at the peak, which FOX Sports said was between 8 and 8:15 p.m. ET late in the second quarter and all of the 13-minute halftime show.

Big events matter

The NFL proved again why it is far and away the single most-watched program on television for nearly a decade. The Super Bowl draws a massive casual audience much as the Olympics do and it shows up in the ratings. Super Bowl Sunday is a national holiday bringing together parties, fans travel to their favorite hangout to watch the game.

Conclusion – FOX and Tubi need together and stream more sports

FOX would be wise to start using Tubi as a streaming partner for NASCAR, NFL, Big Ten, Big 12, World Cup, and other minor sports. It would be fun to see the NASCAR, NFL, Big Ten, Big 12, football, and basketball could be a boost to Tubi.

FOX did a great job with the streaming on Tubi with all additional ads airing on both the network and the streaming service. Let’s hope the relationship between FOX and Tubi when it comes to live sports continues because cord cutters and cord nevers would be the big winners.