Glasnow takes no-hitter into sixth inning as Rays limited Yankees to two hits in 3-0 victory

(AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling New York Yankees 3-0 on Saturday.

Glasnow had allowed just two baserunners on walks before DJ LeMahieu lined a single to right-center with one out in the sixth on the right-hander’s 77th pitch.

Tampa Bay has just one no-hitter. Matt Garza accomplished the feat against the Detroit Tigers at home on July 26, 2010.

Glasnow (7-4) struck out five and walked two in six innings.

Robert Stephenson and Jason Adam each worked a perfect inning before Pete Fairbanks allowed a LeMahieu single in the ninth en route to his 17th save, finishing a two-hitter.

Clarke Schmidt (8-8) gave up three runs, one earned, and six hits in 6 2/3 innings as the last-place Yankees lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Schmidt ended his career-high 99-pitch outing by striking out René Pinto to complete a nine-pitch at-bat.

The Rays played strong defense behind Glasnow, including a nifty pick by third baseman Isaac Paredes on Gleyber Torres’ one-hopper in the fifth.

Tampa Bay has won 17 of 26 following an MLB-worse 5-15 stretch from July 1-26.

The Rays took a 2-0 lead in the second on sacrifice flies by Harold Ramírez and Jonathan Aranda. Josh Lowe made it 3-0 on a third-inning RBI double.

Yankees star Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with a strikeout after striking out four times in a series-opening 6-2 win on Friday night.

HONORING CARL

Carl Crawford was part of the Rays’ inaugural Hall of Fame class in a pregame ceremony. He called the honor “truly humbling.” The outfielder joined Don Zimmer and Wade Boggs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion syndrome) and 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf strain) both took live batting practice at the team’s minor league complex in nearby Tampa.

Rays: AL batting leader Yandy Díaz was out of the lineup one day after being hit on the left forearm by a Jonathan Loáisiga pitch in the eighth inning. “It hurts a little bit,” Díaz said through a translator. “I’m a little worried. We’ll see how it goes.”

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (1-4) and Rays RHP Zach Littell (2-4) are Sunday’s starters.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB