Golf: The Top Ten Courses In Tampa

Paul Liberatore is a writer for the fine golf publication Golfers Authority has written a very helpful article on the Best Golf courses in the Tampa area. We recommend that golf fans to read his fine story and also to visit the website for all the great information that they post daily.

Here is Paul’s fine story – enjoy!

I’ve never been to Tampa but I’d love to go. From everything I hear, it’s a vibrant city with plenty to see and do. And by that what I really mean is, there’s a lot of great golf to play.

I can’t thank our readers enough for their continued help as I put together these top ten lists of golf courses in various locales around the country. You guys have come through once again as we reveal the best public courses in Tampa.

Nonetheless, here you go!

The Palmer Course at Saddlebrook Resort

Considering the exceptional golfing experiences available in Tampa, the Palmer Course at Saddlebrook Resort stands out as a must-visit destination for golf fans of all skill levels. Designed by Arnold Palmer, this stunning course offers a unique and challenging event with wide fairways, small elevated greens, and Bermuda rough that will test your skills.

The 36-hole facility also provides a variety of golfing options, ensuring an enjoyable time for everyone.

Located within the Saddlebrook Resort, the Palmer Course isn’t just about golf. Families can take advantage of the resort’s academy and tennis club for juniors, making it an ideal destination for a complete vacation adventure. The course’s scenic surroundings and well-thought-out design make it a top choice for golfers in Tampa.

Whether you’re a beginner or a skillful golfer, the Palmer Course at Saddlebrook Resort offers an unforgettable golfing happening that perfectly captures the essence of the sport in Tampa. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to tee off at this exceptional course.

2. Rocky Point Golf Course

Nestled near the airport, the historic Rocky Point Golf Course offers an affordable and demanding golfing event for players of all skill levels. Established in 1911 and designed by the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Sr., this public course is a gem of Tampa.

With 12 holes featuring water hazards and tricky blind shots, it provides a unique and enjoyable golfing destination. The course’s inclusion in the Florida Historic Golf Trail is a testament to its rich history and the challenges it offers from sand bunkers and water.

Whether you’re a novice or a trained player, Rocky Point Golf Course caters to golfers of all abilities. Skilled players with a handicap of less than 20 can take Skye’s expert tip to play from the tips for an enhanced adventure.

This well-kept course manages to strike the perfect balance between challenge and affordability, making it an excellent choice for a round of golf in Tampa. So, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet captivating golfing encounter, Rocky Point Golf Course is a must-visit.

3. Fox Hollow Golf Club

Fox Hollow Golf Club, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., offers a well-conditioned course with unique challenges on each hole, making it an ideal choice for golfers seeking diverse course layouts.

The course features water hazards and white sand bunkers, adding to the strategic elements of play. Highly qualified teaching professionals are available, ensuring an excellent learning adventure for golfers of all levels. Additionally, the state-of-the-art practice facility allows players to hone their skills in a conducive environment.

With five sets of tees, Fox Hollow Golf Club caters to golfers of varying skill levels, providing an inclusive and enjoyable event for all.

Situated outside the bustling city of Tampa, each hole presents distinct challenges, making it an enticing option for those seeking a variety of golfing experiences. Fox Hollow Golf Club’s design, created by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Sr., ensures that players encounter a different and exciting test on every hole.

4. TPC Tampa Bay

Surrounded by beautiful wetlands and cypress groves, TPC Tampa Bay offers a bold and exceptional golfing adventure for players of all skill levels. This renowned course, designed by Bobby Weed and Chi Chi Rodriguez, has earned its place as one of the best public golf courses in Tampa.

TPC Tampa Bay isn’t only a favorite among local golfers but also serves as the host of the Champions Tour event, showcasing its caliber on the professional circuit. The course’s designation as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary further highlights its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Playing at TPC Tampa Bay allows you to walk in the footsteps of the world’s best, as the course has been a stop on the PGA Tours. The layout, featuring considerable drop-offs on many greens, presents a tough yet enjoyable round of golf. Additionally, the unique ‘Wine Down Wednesday’ event, offering discounted wine, provides a distinctive and enjoyable event for players.

Whether you’re a qualified golfer or just starting out, TPC Tampa Bay promises a memorable and challenging round on its stunning grounds.

5. Westchase Golf Club

As you move from the renowned TPC Tampa Bay to the next exceptional golfing destination, you’ll find yourself drawn to the allure of Westchase Golf Club, a course that has earned the top ranking in Florida for customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Designed by Bobby Weed and opened in 1992, Westchase Golf Club offers a unique golfing experience with its charming wetlands, charming wooden bridges, and narrow fairways leading to small greens. The course’s design, by Lloyd Clifton, presents a challenge with strategic bunkering and water hazards, making it a favorite among golf lovers seeking a test of skill.

Westchase Golf Club has received the Golf Digest Best Value Award, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit course in Tampa. The stunning natural surroundings and meticulous course maintenance contribute to its recognition as one of the most beautiful and scenic courses in the Tampa Bay area.

As you step onto the tees at Westchase Golf Club, be prepared for a golfing adventure that exceeds expectations in both beauty and challenge.

6. Cove Cay Golf Club

Nestled along the western shores of Old Tampa Bay, Cove Cay Golf Club offers a picturesque and demanding course that will captivate golfers of all skill levels. This well-regarded golf club in Tampa, Florida, is known for its strategic layout and beautiful setting, making it a unique and enjoyable golfing adventure.

The course features doglegs, bunkers, and water hazards, requiring strategic play and providing a relaxing and enjoyable round. Cove Cay Golf Club is a trusted staple in the Tampa-area golf scene, offering a bold and scenic course that appeals to golfers of all skill levels. Its location on the shores of Old Tampa Bay provides a beautiful backdrop for a round of golf, making it a popular choice among golf supporters.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer looking for a challenging game or a beginner wanting to enjoy the scenic views, Cove Cay Golf Club is sure to provide an unforgettable event in the heart of Tampa, Florida.

7. Cypress Creek Golf Club

Tee off at Cypress Creek Golf Club, a family-owned and operated public facility known for its demanding layout and firm, fast conditions. This course provides a unique golfing experience, breaking away from the corporate model and offering a refreshing change of pace for golf followers.

Cypress Creek Golf Club is designed to test your skills with its firm and fast layout, providing an exciting challenge for players of all levels. You’ll find multiple tee box options, allowing you to tailor the game to your abilities and preferences. The club’s commitment to maintaining its bold layout and unique approach sets it apart from other golf courses in Tampa.

Whether you’re a trained golfer looking for a new challenge or a beginner wanting to adventure a course with character, Cypress Creek Golf Club is a must-visit destination. Discover the joy of golfing in a setting that prioritizes tradition, challenge, and fun.

8. Seminole Lake Country Club

Old Florida golf. That’s what awaits at Seminole Lake Country Club.



The Paspalum fairways that wind through old-growth stands of cypress trees and Long and Cross Bayous, take you back to simpler, easier times.



The pace of life (not golf) is a little slower here and that’s the way they like it. As you play a round at this timeless track, you won’t feel hurried. Instead, you’ll find yourself relaxing and enjoying golf as it was meant to be played.



Even though the design is somewhat simple, the shot values aren’t to be underestimated.



A great option for golfers looking to relax and have fun.

9. Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club

If you’re a history buff, you need to play Temple Terrace. The course is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.



Having opened in 1922, this property has an air of old southern gentility to this day. The 20,300 square foot clubhouse offers a grand ballroom, elegant dining, and rustic patio that overlooks the first tee.



As you’d expect, Temple Terrace isn’t overly long, but it’s narrow. Quirky doglegs and small greens mean you’ll face a variety of shots you wouldn’t normally face on a modern track.



When you come to play here, make a day of it and enjoy everything this iconic facility has to offer.

10. Pebble Creek Golf Club

If you’re looking for a secluded round of golf but don’t want to drive hours to find it, check out Pebble Creek Golf Club.



Water comes into play on 16 holes. So, you might want to bring an extra sleeve of balls. On top of that, the fairways are lined with grandfather oaks that make recovering from errant drives a difficult proposition.



Expect to see plenty of wildlife during your round as well. Sandhill cranes and alligators are frequently sighted. Just don’t get too close.



A great value in a tranquil setting that’s easily accessible.

Conclusion

It’s abundantly clear there’s no shortage of golf in Tampa. While it might not have the reputation of a golf destination like Orlando or Miami, both locals and visitors will tell you it’s every bit as good.



Golf’s affordable here too, and there’s no shortage of options.



Next time I find myself in Florida, you can bet Tampa will be on my list.



Thanks to all our readers who made this guide possible. If there’s anything I missed, please let me know down below in the comments.