Overreactions are a natural part of every sports season beginning. Fans and analysts often focus excessively on certain aspects of a team while overly critical of others. It’s part of the excitement and anticipation of a fresh season.

The key, however, is maintaining a balanced perspective and knowing when to stay level-headed about early-season performance. It’s hard not to enjoy the thrill of overreacting as teams kick off a new campaign.

Here’s a breakdown of the good, the bad, and the ugly from game one of the Florida Gators’ 2024-25 season.

Opening Day

On a high note, Florida basketball opened its 2024-25 NCAAB season Monday night, defeating the South Florida Bulls 98-83 in Jacksonville. Despite falling behind by double digits early, the Gators rallied to secure a commanding win.

Ranked 21st in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, Todd Golden’s team carried momentum from last season’s late surge. Though there was some rust and an adjustment period for the new players to mesh with returning teammates, things began to click after the first half.

The Gators’ season opener against South Florida revealed some early-season rust and challenges as they struggled offensively and defensively in the first half. Florida found it difficult to generate quality shots; even the few good looks they created weren’t falling.

These missed opportunities allowed South Florida to capitalize with fast-break points, as the Gators seemed slow to get back on defense. Consequently, they fell behind 36-25 with just under six minutes remaining in the half.

However, a late surge ignited by senior Will Richard helped the Gators claw back into contention. Richard scored eight consecutive points, including two three-pointers, a layup, and a bucket from Walter Clayton Jr., cutting the deficit to just three points at 36-33.

By halftime, Florida had narrowed South Florida’s lead to a single point, 40-39. The team’s 3-point shooting was a glaring weakness in the first half, as the Gators managed just 3 of 17 attempts from beyond the arc. If they continue to struggle from deep, they could face more halftime deficits this season. Richard was the only player to find a rhythm from distance, scoring 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting overall and 2-for-5 from three.

His late push was crucial in keeping the Gators within reach. Clayton Jr. and Alex Condon also had strong starts, adding nine and 10 points, respectively, giving Florida a fighting chance as they headed into the second half.

This game highlighted both the Gators potential and areas needing improvement. While the offense and defense looked shaky early, the team’s resilience and ability to mount a comeback are positive takeaways.

Still, if they aim to be competitive this season, Florida must address their 3-point efficiency and transition defense, as these lapses could become costly against stronger opponents.

Walter Clayton Jr. Is Still That Guy

After being named Preseason First Team All-SEC, Walter Clayton Jr. entered the season with high expectations following a stellar debut in Gainesville. Once again, he was expected to be the offensive leader for the Florida Gators in 2024-25.

However, the senior’s performance started slow in Monday’s game against South Florida. He only scored nine points in the first half, falling behind both Alex Condon and Will Richard in scoring at halftime.

But Clayton Jr. quickly showed why he’s considered a go-to scorer. After halftime, he erupted, adding 20 more points to finish with 29. He shot an impressive 6-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from beyond the arc in the second half and was perfect from the free-throw line, sinking all seven attempts.

It was an impressive turnaround for Clayton Jr., who already seems to be in midseason form. If this level of performance becomes a regular occurrence, the Gators could be a formidable team come March.

3-point Effort on Both Ends of the Floor

One of the biggest overreactions from the Gators; season opener is the offensive and defensive performance from beyond the arc. Offensively, Florida struggled mightily with their3-point shooting.

As a team, they shot just 5-for-25, which is a mere 20%. Only three players hit a 3-pointer, while the rest of the team went 0-for-10. Many of those misses came from Martin, who had a tough night shooting 0-for-6 from deep—something he’ll certainly want to forget.

Defensively, the Gators were equally disappointing from beyond the arc. Their opponents made 13 of 27 attempts, a glaring 48%, creating a significant disparity. This could prove problematic, as stronger teams will likely take full advantage if the Gators continue to give up that many open looks.

While it’s encouraging that the Gators secured their sixth straight season-opening win, they’ll need to address these issues—especially their 3-point shooting and defense—before they face their first real challenge against Wake Forest later this month.

Final Words

As the Florida Gators kick off the 2024-25 season, there’s already a mix of excitement and areas for improvement. Todd Golden’s era has begun with high expectations, bolstered by a strong season-opening win and the promising play of standout leaders like Walter Clayton Jr.

However, weaknesses such as 3-point shooting and perimeter defense indicate there’s still work to be done. While early-season overreactions are common, the Gators have a foundation to build on and adjustments to make if they aim to compete at a championship level. As they prepare for tougher competition, fans can look forward to an evolving team under Golden’s leadership.