Missouri Bettors Can Start Wagering On Sports Events Soon

Sports betting in Missouri could be starting in a matter of weeks after voters said yes to legalized sports gambling. The first bet could be placed on December 5th. The owners of the state’s major professional sports teams, the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, St. Louis SC, the Kansas City Royals, and the Kansas City Chiefs, could create a retail sports betting location within a district near their businesses. The teams could also provide consumers with a branded online betting platform. Details need to be worked out. Missouri is surrounded by states that have legalized sports gambling, Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois and Tennessee and the hope is that betting money will stay in the state.



Missouri becomes the 39th state along with the District of Columbia to have legalized sports gambling. United States territories that have sports gambling include Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. There is no United States Virgin Islands’ sportsbook but bettors can use international online sports betting websites. Two of the biggest states population wise do not have sports gambling. California and Texas. It was in 2011 that New Jersey voters said yes to legalizing sports gambling in the state. It was in 2011 that the NFL fought New Jersey voters’ wishes and got courts to block the establishment of a sportsbook in the state. The NFL’s fight against legalized sports betting lasted for years until it got to the Supreme Court of the United States. But in 2018, the NFL’s battle with New Jersey ended when the Supreme Court of the United States’ overturned the 1992 legislation that banned legalized sports gambling in 46 states, US territories and the District of Columbia. The ruling changed sports owners betting views. NFL owners and other sports owners who fought sports betting now see it as a revenue generator.

