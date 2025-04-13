INDYCAR has a fun weekend of racing in Long Beach with the Grand Prix set for Sunday.

Track: 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street course (clockwise) in Long Beach, California

Race distance: 90 laps / 177.12 miles

Media links: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Entry List (PDF) | Trackside Media Guide (Interactive PDF)

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time, with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation

Hybrid energy deployment parameters: Unlimited activation, with a maximum deployment of 415 kilojoules (kj) per lap

Firestone tire allotment: Five sets primary (hard) and five sets alternate (soft) to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

2024 race winner: Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)

2024 NTT P1 Award: Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda), 1:06.0172, 107.317 mph

Qualifying lap record: Colton Herta, 1:05.3095, 108.480 mph, April 9, 2022

FOX Sports telecast: Practice 1, 6 p.m. ET, Friday, FS1 (live); Practice 2, 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Warmup, Noon ET Sunday, FS1 (live); Race, 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX (live). Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. A Spanish-language telecast of the race will be available on FOX Deportes.