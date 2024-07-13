IndyCar Saturday Night Primetime: Iowa under the lights and then again Sunday in the afternoon.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES holds a doubleheader this weekend at Iowa Speedway on NBC and Peacock with race coverage beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race Saturday from Iowa will also stream on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Through ten races, defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (329 pts) leads the 2024 points standings, followed by two-time series champion Will Power (-48) and last week’s winner of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Pato O’Ward (-70). Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden won both races of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway last season.

Last week’s race at Mid-Ohio on NBC and Peacock delivered a TAD of 1.31 million viewers to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched race since the 2022 season opener in St. Pete, excluding the Indianapolis 500.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call both races. Kevin Lee, Georgia Henneberry, and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road on Saturday and Sunday.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Georgia Henneberry, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

PRO MOTOCROSS: SPRING CREEK NATIONAL

The second half of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Spring Creek National this Saturday in Millville, Minn., at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Chase Sexton (260 pts) won last week’s RedBud National to move into first place in the 2024 450 Class points standings, with his KTM teammate Aaron Plessinger taking second in the race. Hunter Lawrence (-7) and Justin Cooper (-48) sit in second and third place, respectively. In the 250 Class, Chance Hymas earned his first career professional win.

Nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto along with special guest and Racer X editor-in-chief Davey Coombs discussed last week’s RedBud race on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Spring Creek MX Park gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock before transitioning exclusively to Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM