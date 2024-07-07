IndyCar Sunday: Time for a trip around the lovely trip around Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

NBC and Peacock present the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions on Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Two-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (285 pts) leads Will Power (262 pts) in the championship standings after winning the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Charlie Kimball and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Kevin Lee

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Charlie Kimball, Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH