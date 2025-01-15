Lakers, Clippers return to their home courts after days of fire devastation across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Knox and Kai Redick are two basketball-obsessed kids who had amassed a big collection of NBA jerseys, trading cards and autographs thanks to their dad’s careers as a shooting guard, a podcaster and the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Redick boys then lost their entire memorabilia collection in the catastrophic wildfires that burned down their family home and much of their neighborhood in Pacific Palisades last week.

After the San Antonio Spurs beat JJ Redick’s Lakers on Monday night, Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul sought out the Redick boys and presented them with their game jerseys.

“I didn’t know they were huge fans like this, but JJ is a person that I like and who was directly impacted by this,” Wembanyama said. “So if I can make those kids’ day, I’ll do it.”

The gesture put big grins on the faces of two boys who hadn’t felt much like smiling lately.

And though the Lakers lost their first game back at work since catastrophic wildfires killed at least 24 people and destroyed significant sections of their hometown, they’re hoping sports will help their city’s return to normalcy after an awful week.

The Lakers and the Clippers both went back to work Monday night in Los Angeles’ first two NBA games since the fires devastated large parts of the area. The Lakers were beaten by the Spurs 126-102 in their downtown arena, while the Clippers beat the Miami Heat 109-98 in their brand-new Intuit Dome in Inglewood about 10 miles south of downtown.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis said he had to evacuate his family after the fires got close enough to see from his property.

“Obviously a tough time for our city, and one thing we found out through the course of COVID, sports kind of brings joy back to people, even if it’s temporary,” Davis said. “We were eager to play basketball again in front of our fans. … Definitely a tough situation in LA, and we appreciate everyone’s support from around the world.”

Davis said he hopes to meet personally with first responders to offer thanks, and he’s working on a way to thank them with tickets to a Lakers game.

JJ Redick also was grateful to get back to work.

“I think a group functions best when you draw strength from each other, and the way my players, my staff, the organization has supported, rallied around me, rallied around the city … there’s real strength in that,” he said. “That’s the receiving of strength. Then it’s our job to go give strength and give hope and give joy. Sports are a lot of things, and sports can certainly provide an escape and a distraction. Hopefully sports tonight can provide some joy as well.”

JJ Redick and Paul are close friends from their seasons together with the Los Angeles Clippers, with Redick saying the 20-year veteran is “like a brother to me.”

“He called me this afternoon and said, ‘Whether you win or we win, Vic and I are going to go over and give the boys our jerseys,’” Redick added. “It was nice of them to do it. They now each have two (jerseys), because Austin (Reaves) was nice enough to leave a couple for him in his locker after practice the other day. I appreciate all the love, and I’m not surprised Chris did something like that.”

The NBA postponed two home games for the Lakers and one home game for the Clippers last week while the fires still raged. The NFL also moved the Los Angeles Rams’ wild-card playoff game to suburban Phoenix on Monday night, and Lakers fans greeted the highlights of the Rams’ blowout victory over Minnesota with a big ovation when they appeared on the scoreboard.

Redick said a few of his players had been under evacuation warnings in recent days, and one couldn’t make it to work on time because of activity around his home. Redick and his family lost almost everything they owned in their rented home.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of support and love and generosity that people have shown to me and my family, and really all families that have been affected by this,” Redick said.

The Lakers staged a donation drive outside their arena before they hosted the Spurs, accepting food and packaged personal items. The Lakers and Clippers were among 12 Los Angeles-area pro sports teams that announced Monday they will contribute more than $8 million combined for local relief efforts.

The Lakers displayed the message “Thank you first responders” on their scoreboard before the game and observed a moment of silence before point guard Gabe Vincent spoke to the crowd.

“On behalf my teammates, this organization, our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this,” Vincent said. “We’d definitely like to give a shoutout to the first responders who are putting their lives on the line right now to protect our community. I think it’s important at this time that we come together as a city, as a community, as a family, to help support those that are in need right now.”

The Clippers covered every seat at Intuit Dome with giveaway white towels featuring the words “LA Strong” and a blue image of the state of California.

“We’re so thankful for the first responders, but we ache for the victims,” public address announcer Eric Smith said before the game. “The smoke will lift and they will return and rebuild, because this is LA. Today we all stand together (as) one team, one Los Angeles.”

The two teams’ opponents also went through several days of uncertainty due to the wildfires.

The Spurs were supposed to play back-to-back games against the Lakers starting Saturday. The Heat, who will face the Lakers on Wednesday, didn’t know if they would be allowed to head to Los Angeles last Saturday until after their game in Portland.

“We understand our responsibility,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We want to do whatever we can in this profession. We’re coming with great empathy and grace, and if our role is to provide entertainment and inspiration, then that’s our role. But while we’re doing that, we’re thinking about all the devastation and all people are dealing with. It’s just been horrible.”

___

AP Sports Writer Beth Harris in Inglewood contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA