Men’s Soccer Set For AAC Semifinals Against Charlotte This Afternoon

Game Details: Wednesday, Nov. 13, Memphis, Tenn., 4:30 p.m. EST

Tickets:USFBullsTix

TV: ESPN+

Live Coverage: Stats

X: @USFMSOC

Instagram: @USFMSOC

Facebook: South Florida Men’s Soccer

South Florida Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule

Charlotte Links: News | Roster | Schedule



Memphis, Tenn. – Nov. 12, 2024 – Two-seed South Florida men’s soccer (6-5-4) is set to face three-seed Charlotte (9-2-5) in the AAC Semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Memphis, Tenn. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. EST and the match will stream live on ESPN+.



SETTING THE STAGE

The Bulls are looking to return back to the AAC Tournament Final for the first time since the 2022 season.



Charlotte is looking for its second straight appearance in the AAC Tournament Final.



SOUTH FLORIDA-CHARLOTTE SERIES

Wednesday afternoon serves as the 31st all-time meeting between USF and Charlotte and the series extends back to 1977. South Florida holds a 16-12-2 advantage in the all-time series. The last clash was a 1-1 Bulls loss on the road on Sept. 27, 2023.



LAST TIME OUT

South Florida topped UAB, 4-2, on Friday night at PNC Field in Birmingham, Ala. Jalen Anderson scored his third goal of the season and 22nd of his career. Julio Plata’s goal marked his first of the season and second of his career. Pedro Faife collared his second goal of the season and fourth of his career. John Adekunle’s goal marked the second of his career.



SCOUTING THE 49ERS

Filip Jack leads the 49ers with a team-best four goals on the year. Elias Arsvoll, Bringham Laren, and Jaedon Richardson each have a trio of goals on the season. Goalkeeper Leo Stritter has secured 10 shutouts on the year and has colleted 35 saves this campaign.



A LOOK AHEAD

With a win, South Florida face the winner of five-seed FIU and one-seed Memphis in the AAC Championship final on Saturday, Nov. 16 at noon.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase men’s soccer tickets by calling 1-800-GoBulls or at USFBullsTix.com.



ABOUT USF MEN’S SOCCER

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF Men’s Soccer news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).



USF Men’s Soccer competed in the school’s first-ever intercollegiate athletic contest on Sept. 25, 1965, beating Florida Southern 4-3. Since then, the oldest program on campus has built a winning tradition, claiming 14 conference championships and making 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 3 trips to the elite eight.



The program also has a strong reputation within the professional game and boasts 30 MLS draft picks. Notable alumni include two-time MLS Golden Boot winner Jeff Cunningham, USA 1994 World Cup star Roy Wegerle, and 2013 MLS Cup winner Dom Dwyer. Men’s Soccer has two Alumni and a coach in the USF Athletics Hall of Fame: Fergus Hopper and Jeff Attinella, & Dan Holcomb. Cunningham has also been selected to join the USF Athletics Hall of Fame this Fall.

The Bulls have reached the NCAA Tournament 13 times over the past 22 seasons.