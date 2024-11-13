USF Football’s Atkins Named Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist For Second Straight Season

University of South Florida senior wide receiver Sean Atkins (Viera) has been named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy for the second straight season.

The Bulls’ all-time career receptions leader, Atkins was named among 10 semifinalists for the national award presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding football player who began their career as a walk-on. The selection committee will announce the top three finalists on November 19. The Burlsworth Trophy Award Show will be held on Dec. 9 in Bentonville, Ark.



Atkins enters USF’s game Saturday at Charlotte (3:30 on ESPN+) as the program’s all-time leader with 170 receptions and third all-time in career receiving yards with 1,871, needing 266 to pass the USF record of 2,136 set by Andre Davis (2011-14). Atkins is riding a string of 27 straight games with a reception, just four shy of Davis’ USF record of 31, and has made four or more catches in 21 of his last 22 games, the most for any FBS player over that span.

