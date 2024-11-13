Rant Sports: NFL Head Coach candidates to watch

Rant Sports: Two NFL head coach positions already opened, when the New Orleans Saints fired Dennis Allen a few weeks after the New York Jets did the same to Robert Saleh.

Between now and the end of the regular season–most likely the day after the end of the regular season–four to five more jobs will be available. Which jobs will they be?

You can read Mark Eckel’s story, which NFL coaches are up next on the hot seat, and make those conclusions.

How are these one-in-32 type positions going to be filled and by whom? Here are a six-pack of NFL Head Coach candidates to keep an eye on as the end of the season nears.

NFL Head Coach Candidates

Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator, Detroit

Johnson passed on the Washington job last offseason to go back to the Lions with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl. This offseason, and especially if the Lions make it to the Super Bowl, he’ll have his pick of jobs.

Head coach Dan Campbell deservedly gets a lot of credit for the Lions turnaround, but it’s Johnson’s offense that puts the Mo in Motown. Does the 38-year-old one-time University of North Carolina QB want the bright lights of New York? Or would he rather take over say a Cincinnati offense that is ready to go and just needs the right coach? It should be his call.

Mike Vrabel, former Tennessee head coach

It was surprising that the 49-year-old Vrabel didn’t get a job last offseason. Perhaps, he wanted a year off after the Titans let him go. In six years with Tennessee he compiled a 54-45 record in the regular season and a 2-3 record in the playoffs.

Where things went wrong was when he was given too much say in personnel his last two years there. If he just wants to coach, he should be in high demand (second to Johnson on wish lists). Dallas? He’s probably the kind of coach the Cowboys need.

Bill Belichick will be a NFL Head Coach candidate, and is close to the all-time record for wins

Bill Belichick, former New England head coach

You may have heard of him. Six Super Bowl rings, 15 wins away from passing Don Shula on the all-time list, yeah that’s him. You would think he could stay retired and keep doing TV, where he also really good.

But that seventh Super Bowl and the win record are both too tempting. Tampa Bay, where Tom Brady won No. 7, would be right out of the movies. It’s also as good of a possibility as any of the other potential choices. Bucs GM Jason Licht worked with Bill Belichick before and the two remain close.

Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator, Detroit

A long-time player and assistant coach for Cleveland and New Orleans before joining Campbell’s staff will also be in demand. It’s time for the 52-year-old Glenn to get his shot at the top spot and that could come this offseason. It’s going to take a team that wants a defensive-minded head coach and what Dan Quinn has done in Washington could make that easier than it was in the past. But there still seems to be an offensive bias among most owners and GMs.

Kirby Smart, head coach University of Georgia

If the Bulldogs win another national title, Smart would have done all he could at the college level and may want to try the NFL. Or he may just want to get away from NIL and the transfer portal like a lot of college coaches. There was an unfounded rumor that he was high on the Jets list. Don’t be surprised if the Saints get involved.

Ryan Day, head coach Ohio State University

Let’s stay on the college level. If Day takes the Buckeyes to the college title he may also want to get back to the pros. He was once the quarterback coach in Philadelphia under Chip Kelly. If he doesn’t win it all, he may be forced out of OSU.

Day is good with young quarterbacks. And a lot of the teams looking for coaches may also be looking for QBs. Then again, especially if he wins it all, he would be a great fit in Cincinnati.