MLB Playoffs This afternoon: Detroit at Houston on ABC, Orioles host Royals on ESPN2 with the National Legue games coming this evening.

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball season is going extra innings.

While the American League playoff picture cleared up Sunday, the National League remained muddled heading into what was supposed to be an off day before the postseason.

AL West champion Houston hosts Detroit, and Baltimore is at home against Kansas City in best-of-three Wild Card Series starting Tuesday afternoon. The Astros-Tigers winner faces AL Central champion Cleveland in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Saturday, and the Orioles-Royals winner plays the AL East champion New York Yankees.

The NL is still uncertain because of two rainouts last week caused by Hurricane Helene, with the New York Mets, Arizona and Atlanta vying for the final two wild-card spots in the 12-team playoffs. The Mets traveled back to Atlanta on Sunday and will play a makeup doubleheader against the rival Braves on Monday.

Arizona finished 89-73 and the Mets and Braves are both 88-72. If either team sweeps the doubleheader, the Diamondbacks reach the playoffs. But if the twinbill is split, the Mets and Braves advance and Arizona is out because the Diamondbacks lost their season series to both New York and Atlanta.

“It’s weird. We don’t even know who to root for,” Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll said. “You just wait to see who wins the first game and root for them in the second. We’ll work out here and be ready to go.”

Arizona can only be the No. 6 seed if it reaches the postseason and would play a Division Series at NL Central champion Milwaukee.

“It sucks,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “But there’s nothing we can do about it. We made this bed. We’ve got to sleep in it, but we’re going to hope for the best. They’re two great franchises, two great managers, and I don’t think either have the gene of laying down.”

If the Braves win either game of the doubleheader, they would play a Division Series at San Diego.

“Sure, it’s not an ideal situation but it’s what we got,” Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson said. “Show up and win.”

If the Mets sweep the doubleheader, they become the No. 5 seed and play at San Diego beginning Tuesday. If they split and are the No. 6 seed, they go right back to Milwaukee to face the Brewers.

“I wish MLB would kind of push the playoffs back a little bit,” New York designated hitter J.D. Martinez said. “It’s an unfair advantage for the teams we’re going to play, us and Atlanta, just because we know what’s on the line. You’re going scratch to win those games. You have to. That’s the only way in, and then you’ve got to turn around and be on a flight and you’re already blown out the day before.”

New York beat Milwaukee 5-0 on Sunday to finish 1-5 against the Brewers this season.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (4-5) and Atlanta rookie Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7) were scheduled to start the doubleheader opener.

Right-hander Luis Severino (11-7) and Braves ace Chris Sale (18-3) were lined up for the second game, but a team winning the opener was likely to save that starting pitcher for Game 1 of a Division Series on Tuesday.

