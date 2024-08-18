NASCAR 2024: Big Super Speedway Showdown at Michigan this afternoon.

Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage.

With just three races remaining in the regular season, 2021 Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson (779 pts) sits in first in the Cup Series standings, trailed closely by Tyler Reddick (-5), Chase Elliott (-6), and Denny Hamlin (-21). Chris Buescher won last year’s race in Michigan. Austin Dillon won last weekend’s race at Richmond, but NASCAR took away the playoff eligibility associated with the victory due to his contact with both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap.

NBC Sports coverage from Michigan will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing’s No. 1 team, and Harrison Burton and Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 team during Stage Two, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Michigan with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, with post-race coverage being Snider and Jarrett, who won four times at Michigan International Speedway during his career (1991, 1996, 1999, 2002).

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM