NASCAR Sunday: The Cup Series Comes to the streets of Chicago

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 – Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Countdown to Green Pre-Race at 4 p.m. ET





Main broadcast booth on S. Columbus Drive: lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte

Turns 1 and 6 on S. Columbus Drive and E. Balbo Drive: veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley

Turn 4 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road: NBC Sports pit reporter and MRN turn announcer Dillon Welch

Turn 11 on S. Michigan Avenue and E. Jackson Drive: 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton

NBC Sports’ coverage will feature roughly 90 cameras to showcase this weekend’s races on the streets of Chicago, which will include 10 in-car systems, handheld cameras on pit road, cameras for the Stage Two embed, a fixed-wing airplane and a drone. Coverage throughout the weekend will also highlight performances from award-winning artists at the festival surrounding this weekend’s races, including Buddy Guy, The Black Keys, The Chainsmokers, Lauren Alaina, and Keith Urban.

NBC Sports’ presentation from Chicago will include pit reporter and pre-race host Marty Snider embedded with Tyler Reddick’s 23XI race team during Stage Two of Sunday’s Cup Series race on NBC. The Stage Two embeds feature an in-depth look on select drivers and their teams, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

Joey Logano won last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, surviving a record five overtimes which provided the backdrop for the latest chapter in the budding rivalry between two of NASCAR’s top drivers, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. Shane van Gisbergen, who won in his Cup Series debut in last year’s inaugural Chicago Street Race, will aim to repeat and has won two road course races this year in the Xfinity Series in Portland and Sonoma. Cole Custer won last year’s Xfinity Series race which was shortened due to rain.

Coverage from Chicago begins Saturday on USA Network with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Cup Series practice and qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. NBC and Peacock’s coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, leading into the Xfinity Series race at 3:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 4 p.m. ET with Cup Series Countdown to Green, leading into the Cup Series race on at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dave Burns and will serve as pit reporters for both races, and Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporter and provide commentary from unique locations in and around Grant Park during Sunday’s Cup Series coverage. Snider will anchor pre- and post-race coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Main Booth: Rick Allen (play-by-play), Steve Letarte (analyst)

Turns 1 and 6: Mike Bagley

Turn 4: Dillon Welch

Turn 11: Jeff Burton

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman (Sunday)

HOW TO WATCH