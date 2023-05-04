NCAA D-I College Baseball Top 25: The Gators hold strong at No. 4 while Miami moves up to No. 11 in the latest poll.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

The Florida Gators continue to play strong baseball as they remain the fourth best team in the country in this weeks NCAA Baseball rankings. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are on a role as Miami fell just short of the top ten coming in at No. 11 in the rankings as the season hits the home streach.

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPREVIOUS
RANKSCHOOLRECORDPREVIOUS
1LSU35-81
2Wake Forest37-62
3South Carolina35-83
4Florida35-104
5Vanderbilt32-115
6Arkansas33-117
7Stanford28-138
8Coastal Carolina28-146
9Connecticut32-1110
10Duke31-1320
11Miami28-1616
12West Virginia33-1118
13Campbell31-109
14East Carolina31-1312
15Oregon State30-1322
16Dallas Baptist34-1019
17Oregon30-1323
18Tennessee30-1424
19Boston College29-1411
20Arizona State29-1517
21Virginia35-1113
22UTSA33-1125
23Maryland30-15NR
24Cal State Fullerton26-13NR
25Northeastern35-7NR