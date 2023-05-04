NCAA D-I College Baseball Top 25: The Gators hold strong at No. 4 while Miami moves up to No. 11 in the latest poll.

The Florida Gators continue to play strong baseball as they remain the fourth best team in the country in this weeks NCAA Baseball rankings. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are on a role as Miami fell just short of the top ten coming in at No. 11 in the rankings as the season hits the home streach.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 LSU 35-8 1 2 Wake Forest 37-6 2 3 South Carolina 35-8 3 4 Florida 35-10 4 5 Vanderbilt 32-11 5 6 Arkansas 33-11 7 7 Stanford 28-13 8 8 Coastal Carolina 28-14 6 9 Connecticut 32-11 10 10 Duke 31-13 20 11 Miami 28-16 16 12 West Virginia 33-11 18 13 Campbell 31-10 9 14 East Carolina 31-13 12 15 Oregon State 30-13 22 16 Dallas Baptist 34-10 19 17 Oregon 30-13 23 18 Tennessee 30-14 24 19 Boston College 29-14 11 20 Arizona State 29-15 17 21 Virginia 35-11 13 22 UTSA 33-11 25 23 Maryland 30-15 NR 24 Cal State Fullerton 26-13 NR 25 Northeastern 35-7 NR