NCAA D-I College Baseball Top 25: The Gators hold strong at No. 4 while Miami moves up to No. 11 in the latest poll.

The Florida Gators continue to play strong baseball as they remain the fourth best team in the country in this weeks NCAA Baseball rankings. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are on a role as Miami fell just short of the top ten coming in at No. 11 in the rankings as the season hits the home streach.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU
|35-8
|1
|2
|Wake Forest
|37-6
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|35-8
|3
|4
|Florida
|35-10
|4
|5
|Vanderbilt
|32-11
|5
|6
|Arkansas
|33-11
|7
|7
|Stanford
|28-13
|8
|8
|Coastal Carolina
|28-14
|6
|9
|Connecticut
|32-11
|10
|10
|Duke
|31-13
|20
|11
|Miami
|28-16
|16
|12
|West Virginia
|33-11
|18
|13
|Campbell
|31-10
|9
|14
|East Carolina
|31-13
|12
|15
|Oregon State
|30-13
|22
|16
|Dallas Baptist
|34-10
|19
|17
|Oregon
|30-13
|23
|18
|Tennessee
|30-14
|24
|19
|Boston College
|29-14
|11
|20
|Arizona State
|29-15
|17
|21
|Virginia
|35-11
|13
|22
|UTSA
|33-11
|25
|23
|Maryland
|30-15
|NR
|24
|Cal State Fullerton
|26-13
|NR
|25
|Northeastern
|35-7
|NR