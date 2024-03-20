NIT 2024: USF rolls past UCF 83-77 for their record 25th win of season. The Bulls win ‘The War on I-4’ advance to round two.

South Florida wins its first NIT game since 1995

ORLANDO, Fla. (March 19, 2024) – Selton Miguel recorded a team-high 19 points as the University of South Florida men’s basketball team opened the NIT on the road against in-state rival UCF on Tuesday. The Bulls defeated the Knights 83-77 as four different players finished in double figures.

With the win, USF improved to 25-7 on the year, while UCF fell to 17-16 on the season. With the victory, the Bulls set a program record with 25 wins. South Florida recorded its first win in the NIT since a 75-59 victory against Coppin State in 1995. It is the fifth all-time win in the NIT. The Bulls set a program record with 13 made 3-pointers, besting the previous mark of 11 set against Ball State in 2002.

After the Knights scored the first points of the game, the Bulls went on a 7-2 run and took a 7-4 lead into the first media timeout. Jose Placer accounted for five of the seven points. USF outscored UCF 9-7 over the next four minutes of play. During the run, Corey Walker Jr. produced a highlight dunk.

The Bulls got hot from 3-point range and went on an 11-3 run, behind two 3-pointers from Jayden Reid and one from Selton Miguel. South Florida extended its lead to 27-14 with 7:27 left in the half. UCF answered with a 10-6 run and cut the USF lead to 33-24 with just under four minutes left until the break. South Florida closed out the half by outscoring UCF 16-11 as the Bulls took a 49-35 lead into the break. Miguel drained a 3-pointer from deep and on the NIT logo as time expired in the first half.

The Knights opened the second half with an 8-4 run and cut the Bulls’ lead to 53-43 at the first media timeout. UCF edged USF 5-4 over the next three minutes of play, but South Florida held a 57-48 lead. The Knights made it a two-point game with 12:45 left in the second stanza and cut the Bulls lead to 57-55.

The two sides traded two 3-pointers each as South Florida led 63-61 with just over 10 minutes left in regulation. The game continued to be a back-and-forth battle as the Bulls held a 69-67 lead with 6:38 left on the clock.

The Bulls were unfazed and went on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to 74-67 with just over four minutes left in regulation. South Florida never lost its composure and went on to an 83-77 victory.

Miguel led the Bulls with 19 points, his 28th game of the year in double digits. He added two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Kasean Pryor produced his 18th game in double figures with 17 points to go along with eight rebounds. Placer recorded his fifth game in double digits behind a 14-point performance to go along with two assists. Reid closed out the double-digit scorers with 10 points. He dished out one assist and picked up one steal. Brandon Stroud finished tied for a game-high nine rebounds. He chipped in with five points, a team-high three assists, and added a steal.

As a team, the Bulls set a program record with 13 made 3-pointers, besting the previous mark of 11 set against Ball State in 2002. South Florida produced an NIT program record with a 3-point percentage of 54.2 percent as well as in field goal percentage with 50.0 percent from the field. The 22 made free throws set an NIT program record, while the 78.6 free throw percentage is the second-best in an NIT game for the Bulls. The USF bench was strong yet again, as it outscored the UCF bench 38-25.

Jaylin Sellers led UCF with a game-high 24 points. He added six rebounds and two steals. Marchelus Avery added 19 points, tied for a game-high nine rebounds, produced a game-high four steals, and added an assist. Darius Johnson rounded out the double-digit scorers with 14 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Notables

Next Up

The Bulls advanced to the second round of the NIT. South Florida awaits the winner of the VCU and Villanova matchup. The location of the game as well as the date and time will be announced at a later date.

About USF Men’s Basketball

