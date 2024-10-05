No. 1 University of Tampa Women’s Volleyball Set For A Friday showdown with Embry-Riddle

After a victorious Valdosta visit, followed by a Hurricane Helene hiatus, the Spartans finally return home to take on the Sunshine State Conference. The Spartans host the Tars from Rollins on Friday, then take on The Embry-Riddle Eagles on Saturday, also at home at The Bob Martinez Athletic Center.

No. 1 Tampa vs. Rollins

Tampa: 8-0 | Rollins: 9-5

Friday, Oct. 4 – 7:00 PM EDT

Bob Martinez Athletic Center | Tampa, FLA.

No. 1 Tampa vs. Embry-Riddle

Tampa: 8-0 | Embry-Riddle 9-2

Saturday, Oct. 5 – 4:00 PM EDT

Bob Martinez Athletic Center | Tampa, FLA.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS:

The Spartans only dropped one set while in Georgia, en route to a triumphant weekend and a perfect 8-0 record.

Rachel Gregg continues to grow her hitting percentage, now at .466 and 2nd in the SSC.

continues to grow her hitting percentage, now at .466 and 2nd in the SSC. Recording 54 against Valdosta State, Zoey Seput has the most assists in a single SSC-affiliated game this season.

has the most assists in a single SSC-affiliated game this season. UTampa as a team is ranked first and averaging nearly a full kill more than the next closest SSC team, with 15.64 per set.

With 14.29 per set, the Spartans lead the SSC in assists per set.

Three Spartans are in the top 12 of points per set across the SSC: Kalli Cors with 4.67 (4th), Nathaly Perez with 3.92 (11th), and Tess Schrenger with 3.79 (12th).

with 4.67 (4th), with 3.92 (11th), and with 3.79 (12th). Tampa has a combined record of 117-6 against Rollins and Embry-Riddle.

SCOUTING REPORT ROLLINS:

The Tars are 9-5 on the season but, are actively on a 3-game losing streak.

Rollins has yet to capture a set against an SSC opponent while dropping 9 conference sets so far this season.

Recording a total of 118 thus far this season, Rollins is leading the SSC in aces and has 25 more than the next closest team.

Adriana Lopez , a senior libero, has the most digs in the SCC with 195.

, a senior libero, has the most digs in the SCC with 195. Senior setter, Natalie Horsley, has 338 assists on the season, ranking third in the conference.

SERIES HISTORY:

The Spartans have dominated the Tars, losing only 6 of their 106 meetings.

Tampa swept Rollins in 2023, 6 sets to none, marking their 100th victory on November 10, 2023.

UTampa is currently on a 13-game winning streak against Rollins.

SCOUTING REPORT EMBRY-RIDDLE:

Currently 9-2 on the season, the Eagles have won six of their last seven games.

The Eagles opened up their SSC play this past weekend with wins over Rollins and Florida Tech.

Outside hitters, Isabella Rujano and Jaden McBride , are currently first and fourth in total kills across the SSC with 165 and 147, respectively.

and , are currently first and fourth in total kills across the SSC with 165 and 147, respectively. Embry-Riddle faces three more SSC opponents this week, taking on Nova Southeastern at home then travelling to Florida Southern, and finally Tampa.

The ERAU defense compares to the rest of the SSC by ranking in the top 3 of assists and kills allowed, as well as fourth in total blocks.

Rujano recorded 25 kills and 6 aces against Florida Tech, which are second most kills and tied for the most aces in a single match in the SSC this season.

SERIES HISTORY: