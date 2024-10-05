No. 1 University of Tampa Women’s Volleyball Set For A Friday showdown with Embry-Riddle

After a victorious Valdosta visit, followed by a Hurricane Helene hiatus, the Spartans finally return home to take on the Sunshine State Conference. The Spartans host the Tars from Rollins on Friday, then take on The Embry-Riddle Eagles on Saturday, also at home at The Bob Martinez Athletic Center.
No. 1 Tampa vs. Rollins
Tampa: 8-0 | Rollins: 9-5
Friday, Oct. 4 – 7:00 PM EDT
Bob Martinez Athletic Center | Tampa, FLA.
No. 1 Tampa vs. Embry-Riddle
Tampa: 8-0 | Embry-Riddle 9-2
Saturday, Oct. 5 – 4:00 PM EDT
Bob Martinez Athletic Center | Tampa, FLA.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS:
- The Spartans only dropped one set while in Georgia, en route to a triumphant weekend and a perfect 8-0 record.
- Rachel Gregg continues to grow her hitting percentage, now at .466 and 2nd in the SSC.
- Recording 54 against Valdosta State, Zoey Seput has the most assists in a single SSC-affiliated game this season.
- UTampa as a team is ranked first and averaging nearly a full kill more than the next closest SSC team, with 15.64 per set.
- With 14.29 per set, the Spartans lead the SSC in assists per set.
- Three Spartans are in the top 12 of points per set across the SSC: Kalli Cors with 4.67 (4th), Nathaly Perez with 3.92 (11th), and Tess Schrenger with 3.79 (12th).
- Tampa has a combined record of 117-6 against Rollins and Embry-Riddle.
SCOUTING REPORT ROLLINS:
- The Tars are 9-5 on the season but, are actively on a 3-game losing streak.
- Rollins has yet to capture a set against an SSC opponent while dropping 9 conference sets so far this season.
- Recording a total of 118 thus far this season, Rollins is leading the SSC in aces and has 25 more than the next closest team.
- Adriana Lopez, a senior libero, has the most digs in the SCC with 195.
- Senior setter, Natalie Horsley, has 338 assists on the season, ranking third in the conference.
SERIES HISTORY:
- The Spartans have dominated the Tars, losing only 6 of their 106 meetings.
- Tampa swept Rollins in 2023, 6 sets to none, marking their 100th victory on November 10, 2023.
- UTampa is currently on a 13-game winning streak against Rollins.
SCOUTING REPORT EMBRY-RIDDLE:
- Currently 9-2 on the season, the Eagles have won six of their last seven games.
- The Eagles opened up their SSC play this past weekend with wins over Rollins and Florida Tech.
- Outside hitters, Isabella Rujano and Jaden McBride, are currently first and fourth in total kills across the SSC with 165 and 147, respectively.
- Embry-Riddle faces three more SSC opponents this week, taking on Nova Southeastern at home then travelling to Florida Southern, and finally Tampa.
- The ERAU defense compares to the rest of the SSC by ranking in the top 3 of assists and kills allowed, as well as fourth in total blocks.
- Rujano recorded 25 kills and 6 aces against Florida Tech, which are second most kills and tied for the most aces in a single match in the SSC this season.
SERIES HISTORY:
- The Eagles are yet to defeat the Spartans, losing in all 17 matches between the two schools.
- Tampa has only lost 13 sets to Embry-Riddle, out of 64 total sets.