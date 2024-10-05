No. 1 University of Tampa Women’s Volleyball Set For A Friday showdown with Embry-Riddle

 After a victorious Valdosta visit, followed by a Hurricane Helene hiatus, the Spartans finally return home to take on the Sunshine State Conference. The Spartans host the Tars from Rollins on Friday, then take on The Embry-Riddle Eagles on Saturday, also at home at The Bob Martinez Athletic Center.

No. 1 Tampa vs. Rollins 

Tampa: 8-0 | Rollins: 9-5

Friday, Oct. 4 – 7:00 PM EDT

Bob Martinez Athletic Center | Tampa, FLA.

No. 1 Tampa vs. Embry-Riddle

Tampa: 8-0 | Embry-Riddle 9-2

Saturday, Oct. 5 – 4:00 PM EDT

Bob Martinez Athletic Center | Tampa, FLA.

 ABOUT THE SPARTANS:

  • The Spartans only dropped one set while in Georgia, en route to a triumphant weekend and a perfect 8-0 record.
  • Rachel Gregg continues to grow her hitting percentage, now at .466 and 2nd in the SSC.
  • Recording 54 against Valdosta State, Zoey Seput has the most assists in a single SSC-affiliated game this season.
  • UTampa as a team is ranked first and averaging nearly a full kill more than the next closest SSC team, with 15.64 per set.
  • With 14.29 per set, the Spartans lead the SSC in assists per set.
  • Three Spartans are in the top 12 of points per set across the SSC: Kalli Cors with 4.67 (4th), Nathaly Perez with 3.92 (11th), and Tess Schrenger with 3.79 (12th).
  • Tampa has a combined record of 117-6 against Rollins and Embry-Riddle.

SCOUTING REPORT ROLLINS:

  • The Tars are 9-5 on the season but, are actively on a 3-game losing streak.
  • Rollins has yet to capture a set against an SSC opponent while dropping 9 conference sets so far this season.
  • Recording a total of 118 thus far this season, Rollins is leading the SSC in aces and has 25 more than the next closest team.
  • Adriana Lopez, a senior libero, has the most digs in the SCC with 195.
  • Senior setter, Natalie Horsley, has 338 assists on the season, ranking third in the conference.

SERIES HISTORY:

  • The Spartans have dominated the Tars, losing only 6 of their 106 meetings. 
  • Tampa swept Rollins in 2023, 6 sets to none, marking their 100th victory on November 10, 2023.
  • UTampa is currently on a 13-game winning streak against Rollins.

SCOUTING REPORT EMBRY-RIDDLE:

  • Currently 9-2 on the season, the Eagles have won six of their last seven games.
  • The Eagles opened up their SSC play this past weekend with wins over Rollins and Florida Tech.
  • Outside hitters, Isabella Rujano and Jaden McBride, are currently first and fourth in total kills across the SSC with 165 and 147, respectively.
  • Embry-Riddle faces three more SSC opponents this week, taking on Nova Southeastern at home then travelling to Florida Southern, and finally Tampa. 
  • The ERAU defense compares to the rest of the SSC by ranking in the top 3 of assists and kills allowed, as well as fourth in total blocks. 
  • Rujano recorded 25 kills and 6 aces against Florida Tech, which are second most kills and tied for the most aces in a single match in the SSC this season. 

SERIES HISTORY:

  • The Eagles are yet to defeat the Spartans, losing in all 17 matches between the two schools.
  • Tampa has only lost 13 sets to Embry-Riddle, out of 64 total sets.

