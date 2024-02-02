Panthers coach Dave Canales begins to fill out staff, and some Buccaneers coaches could follow him.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales has begun to fill out his staff.

The Panthers added four offensive coaches on Tuesday: assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin, running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert.

The Panthers have yet to name any of their three coordinators, although the team is likely to retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Several teams have reportedly requested to speak with Evero for a lateral move, but the Panthers have thus far refused to grant permission.

Tampa Bay wide receivers coach Brad Idzik is considered a front-runner for the offensive coordinator position.

Carolina’s new assistants have plenty of coaching and playing experience.

Goodwin won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay, and served the past five seasons as the Buccaneers’ assistant head coach/run game coordinator. He has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals.

Parmalee played running back for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, and has coached the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He previously was an assistant with four other teams in addition to working at Notre Dame.

Moore played wide receiver for the Jets and Cardinals and has spent the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans as their wide receivers coach. He has also coached for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

Gilbert has spent the past five seasons with the Buccaneers.

