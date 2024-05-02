Peacock, Bradley Headline AAC Men’s Golf Accolades

Jake Peacock was named AAC Player of the Year, Steve Bradley was named Coach of the Year, and three Bulls were named All-Conference.

IRVING, Texas (May 1, 2024) – The American Athletic Conference announced its yearly accolades on Wednesday. Head Coach Steve Bradley , who has guided the Bulls to six AAC Championships, was named the conference Coach of the Year for the sixth time. Junior Jake Peacock , winner of the AAC individual conference championship, was named the AAC Player of the Year.



Peacock, a member of the 2022-23 AAC All-Conference team, earned AAC Player of the Year honors for the first time. Graduate student Brock Healy and senior Sam Nicholson joined him on this year’s team.



Under Bradley’s guidance in 2023-24, the 46th-ranked Bulls captured their sixth AAC championship in the first 10 years of the tournament. The conference championship was the 24th win under Bradley, in his 10th season, a program record. USF won three times in 2023-24, including back-to-back wins in the Fall. The Bulls finished in the top-4 in six of the 11 tournaments this season, where they posted a second and third-place finish in the first two tournaments of the Spring.



In his 10th season, Bradley has guided USF to nine consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2013-22) and three NCAA Championship appearances, including reaching the NCAA match play finals and finishing sixth nationally in 2015. Bradley has coached five AAC individual conference champions, four players to AAC Player of the Year honors, and two AAC Freshman of the Year.



Peacock (Milton, Ga.), the conference player of the week following his win in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate, had two wins in 2023-24, including the AAC conference championship. He shot par or better in 21 of 33 rounds, including 15 in the 60’s on the season. In the conference championship, Peacock closed with a career-low 64 (-6) for a total of 199 (11), his career-best 54-hole total. All three rounds were in the 60s in his five-shot victory.



Graduate student Brock Healey (Norcross, Ga.) captured his first win as a Bull in the Fall. Healy joined Peacock in the top-10 in the conference championship, shooting 208 (-2) to tie for sixth. He posted three top-10 finishes and shot par or better in 17 of 33 rounds this season.



Senior Sam Nicholson (Atlantic Beach, Fla.) recorded his first win as a Bull in the Fall in the USF Invitational. Nicholson had three top-10 finishes and shot par or better in 17 of 27 rounds in 2023-24.



About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has captured 19 conference titles and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won six American Athletic Conference Tournament championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four-consecutive from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn nine straight NCAA Regional appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley, who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 24 tournament wins under Bradley including three in the 2023-24 season, by far the most under any coach in program history.

