Rays remain on top in the latest MLB Power Rankings. Texas and Baltimore are not far behind.

The Tampa Bay Rays remain at the top of the MLB Power Rankings according to MLB.COM

Power Rankings Top 5:

1. Rays 39-17 (last week: 1)

The Orioles were slowly starting to make a run at them last week, but the Rays reasserted their authority with series wins over the Blue Jays (resulting in Toronto holding a team meeting) and the Dodgers in the weekend’s marquee series. If you were in danger of thinking the Rays were merely cruising after their incredible start, you should disabuse yourself of that notion.

2. Rangers 34-19 (last week: 5)

The Rangers now have the best run differential in baseball after another fantastic week, and it is worth keeping in mind that, with the Astros starting to warm up, the Rangers may have to keep this pace going for a while.

3. Orioles 34-20 (last week: 4)

The Orioles ran into the Rangers juggernaut after a thrilling road trip against the Blue Jays and Yankees, but they were still more than impressive enough to rise a spot in the rankings. To give you an idea of what the Orioles (and everyone else in the AL) is up against, this incredible, thrilling start would earn them a first-round playoff series against the defending-champion Astros if the season ended today.

4. Braves 32-22 (last week: 2)

The Braves went 3-4 this week, against the two most recent NL champions that aren’t the Braves. The starting pitching is starting to become a little bit of a problem; even Spencer Strider got hit a little hard this week. They’ve gotten help from the Bryce Elders of the world, but the strains of all those injuries are starting to show a bit.

5. Dodgers 33-22 (last week: 3)

The Dodgers didn’t really have that bad of a week. It just felt like they did because they lost two of three in that high-profile series against the Rays. They’re actually succeeding with more smoke and mirrors than you might expect from the Dodgers, and you might wonder if it’s catching up with them. If Gavin Stone keeps getting hit like he did against the Rays, the rotation is going to look even more frayed than it already appears.

The rest of the field of 30:

6. Astros (last week: 7)

7. Yankees (6)

8. D-backs (11)

9. Red Sox (10)

10. Mariners (14)

11. Twins (8)

12. Blue Jays (9)

13. Brewers (12)

14. Mets (13)

15. Angels (16)

16. Giants (23)

17. Marlins (17)

18. Pirates (14)

19. Padres (18)

20. Cardinals (20)

21. Phillies (19)

22. Tigers (24)

23. Guardians (22)

24. Reds (27)

25. Cubs (21)

26. Rockies (27)

27. White Sox (25)

28. Nationals (28)

29. Royals (29)

30. A’s (30)