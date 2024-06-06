See Where The Buccaneers Land On PFF’s 2024 NFL Roster Rankings

By: Bucs Report Staff – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have experienced a varied offseason in terms of rankings from various websites and media outlets. This fluctuation isn’t unprecedented for the Pewter Pirates; recall how some outlets forecasted only 3-4 wins for the Bucs in 2020? So, it’s wise to approach these and all other rankings with a degree of skepticism.

Without further ado, here’s Pro Football Focus’ 2024 Roster Ranking for the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers Biggest Strength In 2023: Secondary

“The Buccaneers struggled in coverage through their first 10 games in 2023 but turned things around down the stretch. From Week 12 through the end of the season, Tampa Bay earned the third-best coverage grade in the NFL. Antoine Winfield Jr. Is the headliner, but they also got nice contributions from young players like Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien.”

Bucs Biggest Weakness in 2023: Rushing Offense

“Tampa Bay was mostly one-dimensional last season, struggling to run the ball. They finished the year ranked 30th in rushing grade and 29th in run-blocking grade. One area where they could improve is their interior offensive line, where their guards and centers combined for the league’s lowest run-blocking grade.”

Buccaneers X-factor For 2024: QB Baker Mayfield

“Baker Mayfield didn’t win Comeback Player of the Year last season, but he certainly deserved to. His excellent play late in the year was a huge reason the Buccaneers won their division. Now, he has to prove that he can produce for a second consecutive season after the departure of offensive coordinator Dave Canales. Mayfield’s risky habits will be under the microscope, as only Sam Howell finished 2023 with more turnover-worthy plays.”

Buccaneers Rookie To Watch: OL Graham Barton

“First-round selection Graham Barton mostly played left tackle in college but has experience at center and is likely to start there in Year 1. His presence could alleviate the aforementioned struggles from the interior offensive line. His athleticism should be an asset for new offensive coordinator Liam Coen in the run game.”

Over/Under 7.5 Buccaneers Win Total: Over

“There are some key variables in projecting the Buccaneers’ 2024 performance, the biggest being Baker Mayfield’s performance under a new offensive coordinator. They do have some constants in stars Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr.. If they get production from their young players, including an underrated rookie class, they will stay in NFC South contention.”

While 18th may seem a bit low for the defending division champs, it’s definitely better than some websites.

Mentioning the secondary as the Bucs biggest strength is noteworthy after trading Carlton Davis. To be fair, the team did bring in free agent safety Jordan Whitehead and drafted Tykee Smith.

PFF listing the Bucs run game as the biggest weakness is also fair considering the depth chart behind Rachaad White. This could obviously change into a strength if rookie Bucky Irving pans out. Even so, the Bucs still lack a power back for short-yardage situations.

And finally, Baker Mayfield as the X-factor. This is probably what we all need to be focusing on. Can Mayfield continue playing the level he did last year? Will he digress now that he has more security contract-wise? Can he when needed put the team on his back? These questions, or rather their answers with ultimately determine how 2024 goes for the Buccaneers.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com