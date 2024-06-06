University of Tampa plays tonight at 6 p.m. live on NCAA.COM for a spot in the DII World Series Final on Saturday.

CARY, N.C. –

The #2 University of Tampa is just one victory away from competing in the NCAA D-II World Series Final, a familiar stage for the Spartans who have claimed eight national championships, only one less than the record nine owned by their Sunshine State Conference rivals, Florida Southern, the record holder for World Series titles.

So let’s take a look how they got here winning on Tuesday after beating #6 Southern New Hampshire.

Final: #2 Tampa 7, #6 Southern New Hampshire 4

Records: Tampa (50-8), Southern New Hampshire (37-18)

Location: USA Baseball Complex | Cary, N.C

All-Time Series: The Spartans are now 1-0 over Penmen.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After an E.J. Cumbo lead-off single, J.P. Gates would drive him in with a two-out, 2-run bomb to left field. Top 1 | 2-0 Tampa

lead-off single, would drive him in with a two-out, 2-run bomb to left field. Top 1 | 2-0 With two outs, Nico Saladino doubled, and Jake Griffith drove him in with a single to right center. Top 2 | 3-1 Tampa

doubled, and drove him in with a single to right center. Top 2 | 3-1 Anthony Nunez , Stephen Klein , and Gates hit back-to-back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Top 3 | 5-1 Tampa

, , and hit back-to-back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Top 3 | 5-1 Brayden Woodburn would single, steal second, and then come around to score on a Saladino single. Top 6 | 6-1 Tampa

would single, steal second, and then come around to score on a single. Top 6 | 6-1 Klein and Gates would reach base on errors before Santiago Garavito drove him Klein with a single to center. Top 7 | 7-1 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

Gates : 3-5, 3 RBI’s, & R.

: 3-5, 3 RBI’s, & R. Saladino: 2-3, BB, RBI, & R.

ON THE MOUND: