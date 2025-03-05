South Florida wins their second straight AAC Track and Field Championship.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of South Florida track and field team captured its second consecutive American Athletic Conference Indoor Championship, finishing with 167.5 points at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The victory also earned the Bulls’ men’s coaching staff its second straight Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year honor.

South Florida’s dominance was highlighted by standout performances from Saminu Abdul-Rasheed, who earned the title of Men’s Most Valuable Performer. Abdul-Rasheed won both the 60-meter and 200-meter dash events, racking up 20 total points.

Nikodem Pochopien was also recognized for his impressive showing, earning Freshman of the Year honors after securing eight points from runner-up finishes in his events. Meanwhile, Karim Belmahdi earned a silver medal in his event, clocking in at 4:08.81, narrowly edging out his competition.

South Florida’s women’s team shined as well, with Rushana Dwyer dominating the women’s 400m event. Dwyer not only took home the champion title but also set a new program record with a time of 52.94 seconds. Teammate Amenda Saint Louis joined Dwyer on the podium, finishing third with a time of 53.97 seconds.

In the men’s 400m event, Gabriel Moronta earned the championship title with a 46.24 finish, while Devontie Archer claimed third with a time of 46.97 seconds.

The women’s 60m hurdles saw Doris Quainoo and Tyra Thomas secure second and third place finishes, respectively, with times of 8.24 and 8.25. Markel Jones also contributed to the men’s team’s success, winning the 60m hurdles in 7.73 seconds to become the champion.

The Bulls completed a remarkable sweep in the 200-meter dash, with Abdul-Rasheed taking the gold, followed by Shevioe Reid in second (20.96) and Jaleel Croal in third (21.00).

Both South Florida’s men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams claimed the champion titles in their events. The women’s squad included Terren Peterson , Adalin Robinson , Amenda Saint Louis , and Rushana Dwyer . Additionally, they set a new meet record with a time of 3:35.24.

The men’s relay team, featuring Devontie Archer , Markel Jones , Gabriel Moronta , and Alexavier Monfries, also set a new meet record with a time of 3:07.63.

Javell Brown rounded out the podium finishes for the Bulls, claiming third place in the triple jump with a mark of 15.23m (49-11.75).

“This was a total team effort,” said Erik Jenkins , Director of Track & Field and Cross Country. “We’ve worked hard all season, and to see the results come together in such a way, with so many athletes stepping up and breaking records, was truly special. We couldn’t be prouder of our athletes and staff.”

The victory marks another milestone in the Bulls’ track and field program and solidifies their position in the American Athletic Conference.

The USF men’s track and field team claimed both the 2024 and the 2025 Indoor AAC Championships. Additionally, the Bulls also won the 2024 Outdoor AAC Championships. This past season, 10 Bulls athletes earned All-American honors: Shevioe Reid , Shaniya Benjamin , Gabriel Moronta , Nathan Metelus , Terren Peterson , Amenda Saint Louis , Abdul-Rasheed Saminu , Goodness Iredia , Zahria Allers-Liburd , and Tre’Sean Bouis. Romaine Beckford also represented USF as he won the 2023 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships in the men’s high jump.