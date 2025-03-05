No. 1 Spartans are on a hot streak and back on top in Division II Baseball

TAMPA, FL. – The #1 University of Tampa Spartans put the nail in the coffin early against Minnesota-Crookston.
Final: #1 Tampa 15, Minnesota-Crookston 8
Records: #1 Tampa (14-2), Minnesota-Crookston (5-5)
Location: UTampa Baseball Field | Tampa, FL.
All-Time Series: This was the 1st meeting between these two programs.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- The Spartans loaded the bases up in the first. Jordan Williams reached first on a throwing error from the Minnesota-Crookston third baseman. Edgardo Villegas was plunked with a pitch, and J.D. Urso walked. Brayden Woodburn would follow singling back up the middle to bring home J. Williams and Villegas. Cole Russo followed, singling through the right side to bring Urso home. Jhoander Irigoyen followed, lining a single over the Shortstop to bring home Woodburn. Kevin Karstetter followed with a single to right field to bring home Russo. Joe Stella then recorded the first out of the half inning, grounding into a double-play, but not before Irigoyen came into score. With two outs and nobody on base, Maddox King drew a walk, and J. Williams got his second at-bat of the inning, doubling over the center-fielder head to bring King home. End 1 | 7-0 Tampa
- After a lead-off single from Urso, Woodburn would bring him home with a triple to center field. End 2 | 9-0 Tampa
- With second and third, Villegas blooped a double down the left-field line to bring in Stella and J. Williams. End 3 | 11-0 Tampa
- Santiago Garavito singled through the left side to lead off the inning. Garavito then reached second and third on wild pitches. Jake Turer drove him in with a single through the right side. Later in the inning, Turner would come around to score due to a Drake Harman groundout. With two outs, Nico Saladino would single to bring home Jake Griffith. End 6 | 14-2 Tampa
- After reaching first on an error by the Third Baseman, Dennis McCaffery would come around to score on a Saladino sacrifice fly. End 8 | 15-8 Tampa
AT THE PLATE:
- Woodburn: 2-3, 2 R’s, & 3 RBI’s
- Russo: 1-2, R, & 2 RBI’s
- Saladino: 1-1, BB, & 2 RBI’s
- Urso: 1-1, BB, & 2 R’s
- Villegas: 1-2, R, & 2 RBI’s
- J. Williams: 1-3, 2 SB’s, 2 R’s, & RBI
- A.J. Graham: 1-2 & BB
- Garavito: 1-2, BB, & R
- Turner: 1-3, R, & RBI
- Matthew Fogel: 1-2
ON THE MOUND:
- Robert Satin started on the mound. He threw 3 scoreless innings while striking out 5. Satin ended with a no-decision.
- Ryan Stefiuk came in relief for Satin. He threw 2 scoreless innings while striking out 2. Stefiuk picked up his first win of the season to improve to 1-0.
- Logan Wash came in relief for Stefiuk. He threw 1 inning while striking out 1 and giving up a run.
- Ethan Brown came in relief for Wash. He threw 1 inning while striking out 1 and giving up 6 runs.
- Carson Caso came in relief for Brown. He threw 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out 1.
UP NEXT: The #1 Spartans will travel to San Marcos, California, to take on Cal State San Marcos for a four-game series starting Friday, March 7th at 5:00 PM EST.