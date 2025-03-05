No. 1 Spartans are on a hot streak and back on top in Division II Baseball

TAMPA, FL. – The #1 University of Tampa Spartans put the nail in the coffin early against Minnesota-Crookston.

Final: #1 Tampa 15, Minnesota-Crookston 8

Records: #1 Tampa (14-2), Minnesota-Crookston (5-5)

Location: UTampa Baseball Field | Tampa, FL.

All-Time Series: This was the 1st meeting between these two programs.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Spartans loaded the bases up in the first. Jordan Williams reached first on a throwing error from the Minnesota-Crookston third baseman. Edgardo Villegas was plunked with a pitch, and J.D. Urso walked. Brayden Woodburn would follow singling back up the middle to bring home J. Williams and Villegas . Cole Russo followed, singling through the right side to bring Urso home. Jhoander Irigoyen followed, lining a single over the Shortstop to bring home Woodburn . Kevin Karstetter followed with a single to right field to bring home Russo . Joe Stella then recorded the first out of the half inning, grounding into a double-play, but not before Irigoyen came into score. With two outs and nobody on base, Maddox King drew a walk, and J. Williams got his second at-bat of the inning, doubling over the center-fielder head to bring King home. End 1 | 7-0 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

ON THE MOUND:

Robert Satin started on the mound. He threw 3 scoreless innings while striking out 5. Satin ended with a no-decision.

UP NEXT: The #1 Spartans will travel to San Marcos, California, to take on Cal State San Marcos for a four-game series starting Friday, March 7th at 5:00 PM EST.