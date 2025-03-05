Tampa Lacross secures the No. 1 ranking once more, while Florida Southern remain No. 3 in Week 4 of the IWLCA Division II Coaches Poll.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Tampa secures the No. 1 ranking once more, while the Top 5 remain consistent in Week 4 of the IWLCA Division II Coaches Poll.

Lynn climbs to No. 6 with overtime victories over No. 12 Embry-Riddle and No. 7 UIndy.

In total, 25 teams are represented in the poll, with voters—representing college coaches from across the nation—reflecting on the latest developments in women’s lacrosse. The rankings are based on weekly performances, with the poll set to be released each Monday throughout the season.

RankInstitutionLast Poll
1Tampa1
2Pace2
3Florida Southern3
4West Chester4
5Maryville (MO)5
6Lynn10
7UIndy7
8Saint Leo9
9East Stroudsburg8
10Regis (CO)11
11Adelphi6
12Embry-Riddle (FL)12
13Grand Valley State13
14Kutztown15
15Flagler14
16Seton Hill11
17Rollins21
18Bentley17
19New Haven16
20Wingate19
21Florida Tech20
22Limestone22
23MercyNR
24Assumption23
25Saint Anselm24
RVAlabama Huntsville 

