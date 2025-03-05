Tampa Lacross secures the No. 1 ranking once more, while Florida Southern remain No. 3 in Week 4 of the IWLCA Division II Coaches Poll.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Tampa secures the No. 1 ranking once more, while the Top 5 remain consistent in Week 4 of the IWLCA Division II Coaches Poll.

Lynn climbs to No. 6 with overtime victories over No. 12 Embry-Riddle and No. 7 UIndy.

In total, 25 teams are represented in the poll, with voters—representing college coaches from across the nation—reflecting on the latest developments in women’s lacrosse. The rankings are based on weekly performances, with the poll set to be released each Monday throughout the season.