South Florida’s Jose Fernandez & USA Basketball’s U18 Team Capture Gold in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup!

University of South Florida’s women’s basketball Head Coach Jose Fernandez and USA Basketball’s Women’s U18 National Team captured gold by defeating Canada, 80-69, in the final of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Americup on Sunday night.

“It first starts with an opportunity to work with incredible people like Teri (Moren) and Niele (Ivey),” said head coach Fernandez. “You spend so much time trying to achieve a gold medal and it’s been a wonderful experience. Being able to work with this elite group of players and coaches, and they have been a tremendous group to coach. This is something that I’m going to remember forever.”

In the event, the 2024 USA Women’s U18 National Team was led by Teri Moren (Indiana University), while Niele Ivey (University of Notre Dame) and Fernandez served as assistant coaches.

JOSE FERNANDEZ CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENTS

2023-24 WBCA Vice President / President-Elect.

Won a Gold Medal with USA Basketball’s Women’s U18 National Team in the 2024 U18 FIBA AmeriCup.

Selected as an assistant coach on the 2024 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team.

Recorded his 450th career victory during the 2023-24 season.

Two-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year (2018, 2021).

Nine NCAA Tournament appearances (eight in the past 12 seasons).

Thirteen straight 19-win seasons and 11 20-win seasons.

Has 19 wins against top 25-ranked teams, including No. 6 Mississippi State in 2020, No. 7 Stanford (2021 defending national champion), and No. 22 Texas and No. 17 Arkansas in 2022.

USF’s 2022-23 squad captured the AAC regular-season title.

USF’s 2020-21 team won the AAC regular-season title and the conference tournament championship.

Inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay’s Hall of Fame on June 8, 2022.

South Florida won the 2008-09 WNIT Championship, defeating the Kansas Jayhawks.

Has 20 former Bulls playing professionally worldwide.

Recruited and coached players from 22 different countries.

Recruited and coached over 38 all-conference players, two Associated Press honorable mention All-Americans, three members of the USF Athletics Hall of Fame, two AAC Players of the Year, two AAC Newcomers of the Year, four AAC Freshmen of the Year, and seven WNBA draft picks.