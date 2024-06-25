Euro 2024: Dutch fans to brighten up Berlin as ‘The Orange,’ face Austria in last group game today

The Netherlands needs a point from its final group game Tuesday against Austria to be sure of reaching the knockout stage of the European Championship, while Austria needs a win. The Dutch team has been supported by tens of thousands of orange-clad fans in Hamburg and Leipzig for its two games so far, and now they take their bright party to Berlin, where the final will be played next month. Perhaps a rehearsal? Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local (1600 GMT). Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Both the Netherlands and France have four points in Group D, one ahead of Austria, while Poland has no points and was the first team eliminated. France is playing Poland in their final group game at the same time.

— The Dutch have a good record against Austria and will hope to make it eight wins in a row including a group stage victory over Austria in the last edition of the tournament.

— The game will be played in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. It will be the Netherlands’ first game in the stadium built under the Nazis for the 1936 Olympics.

— Austria hasn’t beaten the Oranje since a 3-2 victory in a friendly in Vienna in 1990. The Dutch won both their previous competitive meetings — at the 1978 World Cup and Euro 2020.