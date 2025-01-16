Spartans highly ranked men’s and women’s swim team keep on rolling.

The University of Tampa men’s and women’s swimming teams delivered an impressive performance against Wingate University, which each included top-10 matchups.
Tampa dominated in both men’s and women’s races, with final scores of 110.5-59.5 for the No. 4 women and 99-71 for the No. 2 men. Wingate competed as the No. 7 team in the nation in both men’s and women’s action.
Prior to the meet, head coach Jimi Kiner recognized the 2024-25 seniors, who competed in their final home meet at the Benson Riseman Aquatics Center.
Top Tampa Swimmers (Men)
- 200-Yard Medley Relay: Nate Puchalski, Richard Polasek, Vincent Smith, Jimmy Senese, 1:30.82 (2nd Place).
- 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: Tibor Tistan, Caleb Brandon, Gabriel Rzezwicki, Rafael Ponce De Leon, 1:23.25 (1st Place).
- 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Rafael Ponce De Leon, Caleb Brandon, Parker Knollman, Jacob Hamlin, 3:01.17 (2nd Place).
- 200-Yard Freestyle: Rafael Ponce De Leon, 1:37.41 (1st Place).
- 200-Yard IM: Parker Knollman, 1:52.89 (1st Place).
- 50-Yard Freestyle: Caleb Brandon, 20.42 (1st Place).
- 100-Yard Butterfly: Owen McLaughlin, 48.44 (1st Place).
- 100-Yard Freestyle: Rafael Ponce De Leon, 45.16 (1st Place).
- 100-Yard Backstroke: Parker Knollman, 49.16 (1st Place).
- 100-Yard Breaststroke: Richard Polasek, 55.65 (1st Place).
- 500-Yard Freestyle: Jacob Hamlin, 4:29.33 (1st Place).
Top Tampa Swimmers (Women)
- 200-Yard Medley Relay: Kim McCaffrey, Stephanie Vogt, Sierra Gillan, Tilde Morin, 1:44.04 (1st Place).
- 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: Tilde Morin, Brooke Mahneke, Alicia Soderlind, Roma Vrijhof, 1:36.34 (1st Place).
- 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Brooke Mahneke, Tilde Morin, Sierra Gillan, Roma Vrijhof, 3:31.36 (1st Place).
- 200-Yard Freestyle: Roma Vrijhof, 1:53.36 (1st Place).
- 200-Yard IM: Carlie Tyler, 2:06.63 (1st Place).
- 50-Yard Freestyle: Tilde Morin, 23.96 (1st Place).
- 100-Yard Butterfly: Sierra Gillan, 57.42 (2nd Place).
- 100-Yard Freestyle: Roma Vrijhof, 52.42 (1st Place).
- 100-Yard Backstroke: Sidni Meister, 56.40 (1st Place).
- 100-Yard Breaststroke: Alicia Soderlind, 1:05.81 (2nd Place).
- 500-Yard Freestyle: Morgan Wimberly, 5:02.65 (2nd Place).
Up Next
- With the home season complete, the Spartans will compete on the road in three meets before swimming at the 2025 Sunshine State Conference and NCAA Championships. UT will next be at Keiser University on Friday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m.