Spartans highly ranked men’s and women’s swim team keep on rolling.

The University of Tampa men’s and women’s swimming teams delivered an impressive performance against Wingate University, which each included top-10 matchups.

Tampa dominated in both men’s and women’s races, with final scores of 110.5-59.5 for the No. 4 women and 99-71 for the No. 2 men. Wingate competed as the No. 7 team in the nation in both men’s and women’s action.

Prior to the meet, head coach Jimi Kiner recognized the 2024-25 seniors, who competed in their final home meet at the Benson Riseman Aquatics Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE LATEST UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA SPORTS

Top Tampa Swimmers (Men)

Top Tampa Swimmers (Women)

Up Next