Sunshine State Conference is the top academic conference in D-II in the NCAA. Tampa, Eckerd, St. Leo and Florida Southern are the big winners.

The NCAA Division II announced that the Sunshine State Conference once again leads the nation in Academic Success Rate. SSC member institutions and student-athletes earned a record-breaking 90 percent ASR, besting the conference’s and NCAA’s all-time high of 89 percent achieved in 2023.



The SSC repeats as the top NCAA Division II conference in Academic Success rate. Through the 19-year history of the ASR, the SSC has never ranked below second.



SSC student-athletes outpaced all national averages when compared sport-by-sport. Additionally, the SSC scored above the NCAA Division II average of 77 percent in 18 of 18 sports. Twelve sports achieved an ASR above 90 percent, with women’s lacrosse leading the way at 99 percent. Men’s tennis, women’s swimming, women’s golf, and women’s volleyball followed closely behind at 96 percent.



Female student-athletes in the SSC improved their Academic Success Rate by one percentage point to 95 percent, besting the Division II national average that remained at 88 percent. SSC male student-athletes also improved by one percentage point, up to 85 percent, sitting well above the Division II national average, which held at 69 percent.



NCAA Division II developed ASR in 2006 at the request of institution presidents. Since its inception, 291 SSC student-athletes earned CSC/CoSIDA Academic All-America honors a total of 349 times. Athletically, member institutions have combined for 67 team national championships and 110 individual national titles.



About the Academic Success Rate



Academic Success Rate is the percentage of student-athletes who graduate within six years of initial college enrollment and includes virtually all Division II student-athletes, including transfers and those not receiving athletic scholarships.



The Division II ASR also captures about 40 percent more college athletes than the federal graduation rate. Unlike the Federal Graduation Rate, the ASR also counts student-athletes who transfer to a school after initial enrollment elsewhere and removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible. The national ASR is 77 percent for student-athletes who entered college from 2014 through 2017.



Regardless of which measure is used, Division II college athletes graduate at a higher rate than the general student body. The federal rate for the 2017 entering class of student-athletes was 59 percent, compared to 53 percent for the general student body.

2024 Academic Success Rate Ranking By NCAA Division II Conference Sunshine State Conference 90% Northeast-10 Conference 87% Pacific West Conference 85% Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference 84% East Coast Conference 83% Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference 82% Great Lakes Valley Conference 82% Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference 82% Great Northwest Athletic Conference 82% Great Midwest Athletic Conference 80% Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 78% Peach Belt Conference 78% Gulf South Conference 76% Conference Carolinas 75% California Collegiate Athletic Association 75% Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association 73% South Atlantic Conference 72% Mountain East Conference 71% Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference 71% Great American Conference 70% Lone Star Conference 69% Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association 65% Southern Intercol. Ath. Conf. 63% Independent 64%