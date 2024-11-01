Sunshine State Showdown: USF travels south to face FAU tonight on ESPN as both look to get a much needed win

The War on I-4 is on hold as UCF has moved to the Big 12, leading the University of South Florida to find a new in-state AAC rival in Florida Atlantic. Let’s dub this new rivalry the Sunshine State Showdown. Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, the two teams will clash in Boca Raton.

Heading into tonight’s matchup, USF broke a three-game losing streak with a ten-point victory against last time out over UAB. Despite being outgained 485-355 and allowing 384 passing yards, the Bulls executed crucial plays in the second half, culminating in 28 points.

South Florida has been competing without their starting quarterback, Byrum Brown, who sustained an injury on September 28 against Tulane. Although the dual-threat quarterback (with 836 passing yards, 269 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns) has returned to practice, he did not take first-team repetitions this week, according to TB Times reporter Joey Knight. In Brown’s absence, junior Bryce Archie has taken over, completing 53.1% of his passes with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Archie’s primary receiver is senior wide receiver Sean Atkins, who has 36 receptions for 358 yards, while senior running back Kelley Joiner, with 62 carries for 364 yards and six touchdowns, is the Bulls’ leading rusher.

South Florida’s offense averages 25.1 points, ranking 90th, and 350.4 total yards, ranking 99th, which includes 197.3 passing yards and 153.1 rushing yards, ranking 94th and 73rd respectively. USF has conceded 25 sacks, placing them at 124th, and has committed ten turnovers, ranking 53rd. The Bulls have a third-down conversion rate of 33.6 percent, ranking 107th, and a red zone scoring percentage of 83.3, ranking 70th.

However, they are up against an FAU team that has encountered issues, having lost three of its last four games. In their most recent match, the Owls were outgained by UTSA 485-203, and they managed a combined 4-for-15 on third and fourth downs. The Roadrunners controlled the time of possession by more than 11 minutes in their 14-point victory.

Junior quarterback Cam Fancher leads the FAU passing attack with 1,154 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also contributed 344 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Fancher’s primary target is sophomore wide receiver Omari Hayes, who has 24 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns. The Owls’ running game features junior running backs CJ Campbell Jr., with 86 carries for 400 yards and six touchdowns, and Zuberi Mobley, with 72 carries for 375 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic University’s football team averages 24.4 points, ranking 95th, and 349.6 total yards, ranking 100th, which includes 181.1 passing yards and 168.4 rushing yards, ranking 111th and 59th respectively. This season, FAU has conceded 19 sacks, ranking 97th, and has committed 11 turnovers, ranking 67th. The Owls have a third-down conversion rate of 28.2 percent, ranking 128th, and a red zone scoring percentage of 73.6, ranking 118th.

USF’s goal another winning season and another bowl trip and they can make that goal come true by beating FAU and getting healthy for what should be a much more at least on paper part of their schedule. Other than Navy who the Bulls face next week at the rescheduled homecoming USF should be favored in their remaining games.