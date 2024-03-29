Sweet 16: Today’s games and where to watch and stream them. Gonzaga and Purdue is a clash of the big men in today’s roster of games.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live. Games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV also stream live on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. Games airing on CBS also stream live on Paramount+.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinal games. Game matchups for Saturday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 6 p.m. ET on TBS and truTV — will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the night’s games. Sunday’s Regional Finals — beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CBS — will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the night’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.

Follow us on X (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA tournament broadcast news and information.