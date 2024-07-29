Tampa Bay Rays Continue To Be Active On The Trade Front Sending All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes to the Cubs

The Tampa Bay Rays have recently made several moves in the trade market. They sent right-handed reliever Jason Adam to the San Diego Padres in exchange for three minor-league prospects. In addition, they dealt outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners and right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles.

On Sunday, the Rays furthered their selloff by trading All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes to the Cubs. In exchange, Tampa Bay acquired infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel, along with two right-handed pitching prospects, Ty Johnson and Hunter Bigge.

Paredes, 25, started his career with the Cubs as a teenager signed out of Mexico before being traded to the Tigers and then the Rays.

Less than two weeks ago, he was named as a reserve to the American League team for his first All-Star Game appearance by Major League Baseball. Paredes participated in Sunday’s game with the Rays, and while sitting at his locker, several teammates approached him, conversed quietly, and requested his autograph on various items.

In exchange, the Rays acquired Morel, who has a batting average of .199 with 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, and an OPS of .675. He has primarily played third base, with 28 starts as a designated hitter. Morel, aged 25, was signed by the Cubs at 16 in 2015 and ascended to the majors by 2022, demonstrating his power and strong arm with a .235 average, 16 home runs, 47 RBIs, and a .741 OPS.

He began 2023 in Triple-A, then moved up to the Cubs in early May. He achieved a .247 average with 26 home runs, 70 RBIs, and an .821 OPS, while playing in all three outfield spots, second base, shortstop, third base, and as a designated hitter. A significant aspect of his trade is that he won’t be eligible for arbitration until 2026.

At 26, Bigge made his major-league debut with the Cubs on July 9, contributing to four big-league games during two separate stints and achieving a 2.70 ERA across 3.33 innings. After recovering from an oblique injury that delayed his season start, he secured a 1-0 record with a 1.17 ERA in 14 minor-league matches. Selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft from Harvard, he is currently ranked as the Cubs’ No. 29 prospect by mlb.com.