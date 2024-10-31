The World’s Largest Cocktail is headed to Raymond James Stadium in 2027 as the Florida Gators will bring their rivalry game with the Georgia Bulldogs to Tampa. The 2026 game will be played in Atlanta.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to undertake renovations at EverBank Stadium, which will decrease the stadium’s capacity in 2026 and necessitate its closure in 2027. Following the completion of the renovations, the annual game is anticipated to resume in Jacksonville, as reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network

According to Rant Sports, both coaches addressed the moving of the game at their weekly press gatherings confirmed the moving of the game to Atlanta and Tampa. First to make the announcement came out of the Gators camp.

Gators coach Billy Napier confirmed during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference that Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the matchup in 2026, and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will welcome the teams in 2027.

Meanwhile about an hour later Georgia head coach Kirby Smart commented on the move.

“It’s been talked about and debated for a long time, for a while, since we’ve known the Jacksonville renovation was going to occur and I think the parties involved did a great job managing it and I think Jacksonville did a great job stepping up and making it worthwhile for both universities and I’m excited about the opportunity to play at two different locations,” Smart said. “That’ll be unique and maybe we learn from those two experiences.”

The Florida-Georgia game, scheduled for Saturday in Jacksonville, has been a tradition in the city since 1933, with few exceptions. There was a wartime interruption in 1943. Subsequently, the 1994 game took place in Gainesville, Florida, and the 1995 game was in Athens, Georgia, due to the reconstruction of the Jacksonville stadium in preparation for the inaugural NFL season there.

This year, the game is scheduled to broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, featuring the network’s top broadcast team—Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and their crew. For the first time in over a decade, the game will not be aired on CBS, which has become the new home for Big Ten games.

Radio coverage – Florida Gators on WRUF– or they can be found on the TuneIn App.

Georgia Bulldogs Fans can hear the game – On Atlanta based WSB Radio