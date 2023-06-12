The 24 Hours of LeMans winners led by Toyota.

Racing News 365 the place for all of your racing news checkout their site – here
Here from Racing News 365 are the results of the 100th running of the 24 Hours of LeMans
Ferrari has emerged victorious on its return to the Le Mans 24 Hours with the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi defeating the might of Toyota.
The #8 for the Japanese marque trailed in second following an incident for Ryo Hirakawa 100 minutes from the end of the race, robbing the Centenary event of a grandstand finish.
Hirakawa, Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi and the Ferrari AF Corse crew were joined by the Cadillac #2 LMDh machine of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook on the podium.
Inter Europol Competition earned its day in the sun by edging out Team WRT in LMP2 – the #34 crew of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa and Fabio Scherer beating the #41 driven by Rui Andrade, Louis Deletraz and Robert Kubica.
Corvette Racing dominated the LMGTE category, beating the ORT by TF Aston Martin and GR Racing Porsche.
The NASCAR Garage 56 entry ran strongly until the early hours of the morning before problems struck, but Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller reached the conclusion to finish last of the 40 left running at the end.
Check out the full 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours results below!
2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – HYPERCAR
|Pos.
|Overall
|No.
|Team
|Drivers
|1
|1
|51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi
|2
|2
|8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa
|3
|3
|2
|Cadillac Racing
|Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook
|4
|4
|3
|Cadillac Racing
|Bourdais/Van Der Zande/Dixon
|5
|5
|50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen
|6
|6
|708
|Glickenhaus Racing
|Dumas/Pla/Briscoe
|7
|7
|709
|Glickenhaus Racing
|Mailleux/Berthon/Gutierrez
|8
|8
|93
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|di Resta/Jensen/Vergne
|9
|9
|5
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki
|10
|17
|311
|Action Express Racing
|Derani/Sims/Aitken
|11
|22
|6
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor L
|12
|26
|94
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|Duval/Menezes/Mueller
|13
|40
|38
|Hertz Team JOTA
|Da Costa/Stevens/Ye
|DNF
|DNF
|4
|Floyd Vanwall Racing Team
|Dillmann/Guerrieri/Vautier
|DNF
|DNF
|7
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez
|DNF
|DNF
|75
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Nasr/Jaminet/Tandy
2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – LMP2
|Pos.
|Overall
|No.
|Team
|Drivers
|1
|10
|34
|Inter Europol Competition
|Smiechowski/Costa/Scherer
|2
|11
|41
|Team WRT
|Andrade/Deletraz/Kubica
|4
|12
|30
|Duqueine Team
|Jani/Binder/Pino
|5
|13
|36
|Alpine Elf Team
|Vaxiviere/Milesi/Canal
|3
|14
|31
|Team WRT
|Gelael/Habsburg/Frijns
|6
|15
|48
|IDEC Sport
|Lafargue/Chatin/Horr
|7
|16
|10
|Vector Sport
|Cullen/Aubry/Kaiser
|8
|18
|23
|United Autosports
|Pierson/Blomqvist/Jarvis
|9
|19
|35
|Alpine Elf Team
|Negrão/Caldwell/Rojas
|10
|20
|45
|Algarve Pro Racing [Pro/Am]
|Kurtz/Allen/Braun
|11
|21
|22
|United Autosports
|Hanson/Alberquerque/Lubin
|12
|23
|37
|Cool Racing [Pro/Am]
|Lapierre/Coigny/Jakobsen
|13
|24
|28
|JOTA
|Heinemeier Hansson/Rasmussen/Fittipaldi
|14
|25
|65
|Panis Racing
|Maldonado/van der Helm/van Uitert
|15
|32
|43
|DKR Engineering[Pro/Am]
|Van Rompuy/de Wilde/Martin
|16
|34
|9
|Prema Racing
|Viscaal/Correa/Ugran
|17
|37
|39
|Graff Racing [Pro/Am]
|Lacorte/van der Garde/Pilet
|DNF
|DNF
|80
|AF Corse [Pro/Am]
|Perrodo/Barnicoat/Nato
|DNF
|DNF
|47
|Cool Racing
|De Gerus/Lomlo/Pagenaud
|DNF
|DNF
|32
|Inter Europol Competition [Pro/Am]
|Kvamme/Magnussen/Fjordbach
|DNF
|DNF
|63
|Prema Racing
|Pin/Kvyat/Bortolotti
|DNF
|DNF
|923
|Racing Team Turkey [Pro/Am]
|Yoluc/Gamble/Vanthoor D
|DNF
|DNF
|13
|Tower Motorsports [Pro/Am]
|Thomas/Taylor/Rast
|DNF
|DNF
|14
|Nielsen Racing [Pro/Am]
|Sales/Beche/Hanley
2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – LMGTE
|Pos.
|Overall
|No.
|Team
|Drivers
|1
|27
|33
|Corvette Racing
|Catsburg/Keating/Varrone
|2
|28
|25
|ORT by TF
|Al Harthy/Dinan/Eastwood
|3
|29
|86
|GR Racing
|Wainwright/Barker/Pera
|4
|30
|85
|Iron Dames
|Bovy/Gatting/Frey
|5
|31
|54
|AF Corse
|Flohr/Castellacci/Rigon
|6
|33
|98
|Northwest AMR
|James/Mancinelli/Riberas
|7
|35
|56
|Project 1 – AO
|Hyett/Jeannette/Cairolo
|8
|36
|100
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Hull/Haryanto/Segal
|9
|38
|74
|Kessel Racing
|Cozzolino/Tsujiko/Yokomizo
|DNF
|DNF
|57
|Kessel Racing
|Kimura/Huffaker/Serra
|DNF
|DNF
|911
|Proton Competition
|Fassbender/Rump/Lietz
|DNF
|DNF
|88
|Proton Competition
|Tincknell/Yount/Ried J
|DNF
|DNF
|777
|D’Station Racing
|Hoshino/Stevenson/Fujii
|DNF
|DNF
|77
|Dempsey-Proton Racing
|Ried C/Pedersen/Andlauer
|DNF
|DNF
|66
|JMW Motorsport
|Neubauer/Prette/Petrobelli
|DNF
|DNF
|72
|TF Sport
|Robin A/Robin M/Hasse-Clot
|DNF
|DNF
|83
|Richard Mille AF Corse
|Companc/Rovera/Wadoux
|DNF
|DNF
|16
|Proton Competition
|Hardwick/Robichon/Heylen
|DNF
|DNF
|60
|Iron Lynx
|Schiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello
|DNF
|DNF
|55
|GMB Motorsport
|Dahlmann Birch/Sorensen/Reno Moller
|DNF
|DNF
|21
|AF Corse
|Mann/Piguet/de Pauw
2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – COMPETITOR DEMONSTRATING NEW TECHNOLOGY
|Overall
|No.
|Team
|Drivers
|39
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Johnson/Rockenfeller/Button