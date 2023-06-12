The 24 Hours of LeMans winners led by Toyota.

Racing News 365 the place for all of your racing news checkout their site – here

Here from Racing News 365 are the results of the 100th running of the 24 Hours of LeMans

Ferrari has emerged victorious on its return to the Le Mans 24 Hours with the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi defeating the might of Toyota.

The #8 for the Japanese marque trailed in second following an incident for Ryo Hirakawa 100 minutes from the end of the race, robbing the Centenary event of a grandstand finish.

Hirakawa, Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi and the Ferrari AF Corse crew were joined by the Cadillac #2 LMDh machine of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook on the podium.

Inter Europol Competition earned its day in the sun by edging out Team WRT in LMP2 – the #34 crew of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa and Fabio Scherer beating the #41 driven by Rui Andrade, Louis Deletraz and Robert Kubica.

Corvette Racing dominated the LMGTE category, beating the ORT by TF Aston Martin and GR Racing Porsche.

The NASCAR Garage 56 entry ran strongly until the early hours of the morning before problems struck, but Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller reached the conclusion to finish last of the 40 left running at the end.

Check out the full 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours results below!

2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – HYPERCAR

Pos. Overall No. Team Drivers 1 1 51 Ferrari AF Corse Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi 2 2 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa 3 3 2 Cadillac Racing Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook 4 4 3 Cadillac Racing Bourdais/Van Der Zande/Dixon 5 5 50 Ferrari AF Corse Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen 6 6 708 Glickenhaus Racing Dumas/Pla/Briscoe 7 7 709 Glickenhaus Racing Mailleux/Berthon/Gutierrez 8 8 93 Peugeot Totalenergies di Resta/Jensen/Vergne 9 9 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki 10 17 311 Action Express Racing Derani/Sims/Aitken 11 22 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor L 12 26 94 Peugeot Totalenergies Duval/Menezes/Mueller 13 40 38 Hertz Team JOTA Da Costa/Stevens/Ye DNF DNF 4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Dillmann/Guerrieri/Vautier DNF DNF 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez DNF DNF 75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Nasr/Jaminet/Tandy

2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – LMP2

Pos. Overall No. Team Drivers 1 10 34 Inter Europol Competition Smiechowski/Costa/Scherer 2 11 41 Team WRT Andrade/Deletraz/Kubica 4 12 30 Duqueine Team Jani/Binder/Pino 5 13 36 Alpine Elf Team Vaxiviere/Milesi/Canal 3 14 31 Team WRT Gelael/Habsburg/Frijns 6 15 48 IDEC Sport Lafargue/Chatin/Horr 7 16 10 Vector Sport Cullen/Aubry/Kaiser 8 18 23 United Autosports Pierson/Blomqvist/Jarvis 9 19 35 Alpine Elf Team Negrão/Caldwell/Rojas 10 20 45 Algarve Pro Racing [Pro/Am] Kurtz/Allen/Braun 11 21 22 United Autosports Hanson/Alberquerque/Lubin 12 23 37 Cool Racing [Pro/Am] Lapierre/Coigny/Jakobsen 13 24 28 JOTA Heinemeier Hansson/Rasmussen/Fittipaldi 14 25 65 Panis Racing Maldonado/van der Helm/van Uitert 15 32 43 DKR Engineering[Pro/Am] Van Rompuy/de Wilde/Martin 16 34 9 Prema Racing Viscaal/Correa/Ugran 17 37 39 Graff Racing [Pro/Am] Lacorte/van der Garde/Pilet DNF DNF 80 AF Corse [Pro/Am] Perrodo/Barnicoat/Nato DNF DNF 47 Cool Racing De Gerus/Lomlo/Pagenaud DNF DNF 32 Inter Europol Competition [Pro/Am] Kvamme/Magnussen/Fjordbach DNF DNF 63 Prema Racing Pin/Kvyat/Bortolotti DNF DNF 923 Racing Team Turkey [Pro/Am] Yoluc/Gamble/Vanthoor D DNF DNF 13 Tower Motorsports [Pro/Am] Thomas/Taylor/Rast DNF DNF 14 Nielsen Racing [Pro/Am] Sales/Beche/Hanley

2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – LMGTE

Pos. Overall No. Team Drivers 1 27 33 Corvette Racing Catsburg/Keating/Varrone 2 28 25 ORT by TF Al Harthy/Dinan/Eastwood 3 29 86 GR Racing Wainwright/Barker/Pera 4 30 85 Iron Dames Bovy/Gatting/Frey 5 31 54 AF Corse Flohr/Castellacci/Rigon 6 33 98 Northwest AMR James/Mancinelli/Riberas 7 35 56 Project 1 – AO Hyett/Jeannette/Cairolo 8 36 100 Walkenhorst Motorsport Hull/Haryanto/Segal 9 38 74 Kessel Racing Cozzolino/Tsujiko/Yokomizo DNF DNF 57 Kessel Racing Kimura/Huffaker/Serra DNF DNF 911 Proton Competition Fassbender/Rump/Lietz DNF DNF 88 Proton Competition Tincknell/Yount/Ried J DNF DNF 777 D’Station Racing Hoshino/Stevenson/Fujii DNF DNF 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Ried C/Pedersen/Andlauer DNF DNF 66 JMW Motorsport Neubauer/Prette/Petrobelli DNF DNF 72 TF Sport Robin A/Robin M/Hasse-Clot DNF DNF 83 Richard Mille AF Corse Companc/Rovera/Wadoux DNF DNF 16 Proton Competition Hardwick/Robichon/Heylen DNF DNF 60 Iron Lynx Schiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello DNF DNF 55 GMB Motorsport Dahlmann Birch/Sorensen/Reno Moller DNF DNF 21 AF Corse Mann/Piguet/de Pauw

2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – COMPETITOR DEMONSTRATING NEW TECHNOLOGY