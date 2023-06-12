The 24 Hours of LeMans winners led by Toyota.

Ferrari has emerged victorious on its return to the Le Mans 24 Hours with the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi defeating the might of Toyota.

The #8 for the Japanese marque trailed in second following an incident for Ryo Hirakawa 100 minutes from the end of the race, robbing the Centenary event of a grandstand finish.

Hirakawa, Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi and the Ferrari AF Corse crew were joined by the Cadillac #2 LMDh machine of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook on the podium.

Inter Europol Competition earned its day in the sun by edging out Team WRT in LMP2 – the #34 crew of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa and Fabio Scherer beating the #41 driven by Rui Andrade, Louis Deletraz and Robert Kubica.

Corvette Racing dominated the LMGTE category, beating the ORT by TF Aston Martin and GR Racing Porsche.

The NASCAR Garage 56 entry ran strongly until the early hours of the morning before problems struck, but Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller reached the conclusion to finish last of the 40 left running at the end.

Check out the full 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours results below!

2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – HYPERCAR

Pos.OverallNo.TeamDrivers
1151Ferrari AF CorsePier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi
228Toyota Gazoo RacingBuemi/Hartley/Hirakawa
332Cadillac RacingBamber/Lynn/Westbrook
443Cadillac RacingBourdais/Van Der Zande/Dixon
5550Ferrari AF CorseFuoco/Molina/Nielsen
66708Glickenhaus RacingDumas/Pla/Briscoe
77709Glickenhaus RacingMailleux/Berthon/Gutierrez
8893Peugeot Totalenergiesdi Resta/Jensen/Vergne
995Porsche Penske MotorsportCameron/Christensen/Makowiecki
1017311Action Express RacingDerani/Sims/Aitken
11226Porsche Penske MotorsportEstre/Lotterer/Vanthoor L
122694Peugeot TotalenergiesDuval/Menezes/Mueller
134038Hertz Team JOTADa Costa/Stevens/Ye
DNFDNF4Floyd Vanwall Racing TeamDillmann/Guerrieri/Vautier
DNFDNF7Toyota Gazoo RacingConway/Kobayashi/Lopez
DNFDNF75Porsche Penske MotorsportNasr/Jaminet/Tandy

2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – LMP2

Pos.OverallNo.TeamDrivers
11034Inter Europol CompetitionSmiechowski/Costa/Scherer
21141Team WRTAndrade/Deletraz/Kubica
41230Duqueine TeamJani/Binder/Pino
51336Alpine Elf TeamVaxiviere/Milesi/Canal
31431Team WRTGelael/Habsburg/Frijns
61548IDEC SportLafargue/Chatin/Horr
71610Vector SportCullen/Aubry/Kaiser
81823United AutosportsPierson/Blomqvist/Jarvis
91935Alpine Elf TeamNegrão/Caldwell/Rojas
102045Algarve Pro Racing [Pro/Am]Kurtz/Allen/Braun
112122United AutosportsHanson/Alberquerque/Lubin
122337Cool Racing [Pro/Am]Lapierre/Coigny/Jakobsen
132428JOTAHeinemeier Hansson/Rasmussen/Fittipaldi
142565Panis RacingMaldonado/van der Helm/van Uitert
153243DKR Engineering[Pro/Am]Van Rompuy/de Wilde/Martin
16349Prema RacingViscaal/Correa/Ugran
173739Graff Racing [Pro/Am]Lacorte/van der Garde/Pilet
DNFDNF80AF Corse [Pro/Am]Perrodo/Barnicoat/Nato
DNFDNF47Cool RacingDe Gerus/Lomlo/Pagenaud
DNFDNF32Inter Europol Competition [Pro/Am]Kvamme/Magnussen/Fjordbach
DNFDNF63Prema RacingPin/Kvyat/Bortolotti
DNFDNF923Racing Team Turkey [Pro/Am]Yoluc/Gamble/Vanthoor D
DNFDNF13Tower Motorsports [Pro/Am]Thomas/Taylor/Rast
DNFDNF14Nielsen Racing [Pro/Am]Sales/Beche/Hanley

2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – LMGTE

Pos.OverallNo.TeamDrivers
12733Corvette RacingCatsburg/Keating/Varrone
22825ORT by TFAl Harthy/Dinan/Eastwood
32986GR RacingWainwright/Barker/Pera
43085Iron DamesBovy/Gatting/Frey
53154AF CorseFlohr/Castellacci/Rigon
63398Northwest AMRJames/Mancinelli/Riberas
73556Project 1 – AOHyett/Jeannette/Cairolo
836100Walkenhorst MotorsportHull/Haryanto/Segal
93874Kessel RacingCozzolino/Tsujiko/Yokomizo
DNFDNF57Kessel RacingKimura/Huffaker/Serra
DNFDNF911Proton CompetitionFassbender/Rump/Lietz
DNFDNF88Proton CompetitionTincknell/Yount/Ried J
DNFDNF777D’Station RacingHoshino/Stevenson/Fujii
DNFDNF77Dempsey-Proton RacingRied C/Pedersen/Andlauer
DNFDNF66JMW MotorsportNeubauer/Prette/Petrobelli
DNFDNF72TF SportRobin A/Robin M/Hasse-Clot
DNFDNF83Richard Mille AF CorseCompanc/Rovera/Wadoux
DNFDNF16Proton CompetitionHardwick/Robichon/Heylen
DNFDNF60Iron LynxSchiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello
DNFDNF55GMB MotorsportDahlmann Birch/Sorensen/Reno Moller
DNFDNF21AF CorseMann/Piguet/de Pauw

2023 LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULTS – COMPETITOR DEMONSTRATING NEW TECHNOLOGY

OverallNo.TeamDrivers
3924Hendrick MotorsportsJohnson/Rockenfeller/Button