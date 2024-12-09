The Simpson take over ESPN Monday Night Football in a very fun multicast

RANT SPORTS -This week’s Monday Night Football will be entertaining as ‘The Simpsons’ will present their own alternate broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN+ and Disney+. The traditional broadcast and ManningCast will be available for the hardcore fans.

Bart and Homer will represent the Simpsons

Matt Selman, an executive producer and showrunner of the animated series, conceived the collaborative idea to integrate The Simpsons with Monday Night Football. In the storyline, Homer joins the Cowboys in a dream sequence, Bart teams up with the Bengals, and Lisa and Marge serve as sideline reporters.

“We’re such huge football fans, and the Simpsons audience and the football audience, I feel, are like the same audience of just American families and football. And the Simpsons are so much a part of the DNA of the American family and culture that for us to, like, mush them together in this crazy video game, it’s so fun,” said, Selman, at a recent press conference.

RANT SPORTS MUST READS

Frost returns to UCF for his second act as their new head coach

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: “Manchester United has drifted” – RantSports

Inter Miami to open FIFA Club World Cup against Al Ahly – RantSports

The entire gang will be involved not just Homer and Bart

The broadcast included pre-recorded skits and segments performed by the iconic cast of The Simpsons, featuring voices from Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, and Yeardley Smith.

In one skit, for instance, Lisa might catch the ball and run for 30 yards, taking the place of Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins.

The broadcast will be fully animated, in real-time on the field. This is achieved using player-tracking data from the NFL’s Next Gen Stats system and Sony’s Beyond Sports Technology. Next Gen Stats have tracking chip in the shoulder pads to monitor players’ movements complemented by skeletal and limb tracking data that employs 29 points per player to accurately capture their movements.

ESPN personalities will also be part of the broadcast

The broadcast will include ESPN personalities such as Stephen A. Smith, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning. ESPN’s Drew Carter, Mina Kimes, and Dan Orlovsky will provide commentary from Bristol, while being animated.

Last year it was Toy Story

This is the second year ESPN has done an alternate broadcast for an NFL game. It used the characters from “Toy Story” for last year’s Sunday morning game from London between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Let’s hope the game is as entertaining as the Simpsons broadcast.