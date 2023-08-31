UCF vs. Kent State: The Knights season opener before they start in the Big 12.

The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) are facing tough odds as 36.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 against the UCF Knights (0-0). The over/under is set at 55.5.

Offensively, UCF ranked 31st in the FBS with 32.9 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 46th in points allowed (380.6 points allowed per contest). Kent State owned the 42nd-ranked offense last season (417.9 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-worst with 432.7 yards allowed per game.

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -36.5 -115 -105 55.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF beat the spread seven times in 14 games last season.

The Knights were favored by 36.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

There were six UCF games (out of 14) that hit the over last year.

UCF was favored on the moneyline 11 total times last season. They finished 8-3 in those games.

The Golden Flashes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2000 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Knights’ implied win probability is 99.0%.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee had 14 TD passes and eight interceptions in 14 games last year, completing 63% of his throws for 2,586 yards (184.7 per game).

On the ground, Plumlee scored 11 touchdowns and picked up 848 yards.

On the ground, Isaiah Bowser scored 16 touchdowns and picked up 808 yards (57.7 per game).

In the passing game, Bowser scored zero touchdowns, with 14 catches for 185 yards.

On the ground, RJ Harvey scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 796 yards (56.9 per game).

Also, Harvey had 22 catches for 215 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game, Ryan O’Keefe scored five TDs, hauling in 73 balls for 725 yards (55.8 per game).

Jason Johnson had 112 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks last year.

In 14 games in 2022, Tre’mon Morris-Brash recorded 51 tackles, nine TFL, and six sacks.

Josh Celiscar posted three sacks to go with seven TFL and 51 tackles in 14 games played a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Ricky Barber supplied 48 tackles, six TFL, and three sacks through 14 games.

