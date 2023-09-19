2023-24 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP ODDS

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group play action will begin on Tuesday September 19 and conclude on Wednesday December 23.
Listed below are the Odds to Win for each of the eight groups via Vegas Insider.
Group A
Bayern Munich -188
Manchester United +200
Galatasaray +1000
Copenhagen +3300
Group B
Sevilla +450
Arsenal -200
PSV Eindhoven +600
Lens +700
Group C
Napoli +225
Real Madrid -188
Braga +1200
Union Berlin +1200
Group D
Inter Milan -125
Benfica +250
Real Sociedad +550
Salzburg +800
Group E
Atlético de Madrid -163
Lazio +300
Feyenoord +600
Celtic +900
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain +110
Newcastle United +225
AC Milan +500
Borussia Dortmund +550
Group G
Manchester City -1000
RB Leipzig +650
Crvena Zvezda +6600
Young Boys +6600
Group H
FC Barcelona -275
Porto +275
Shakhtar Donetsk +2000
Antwerp +2200