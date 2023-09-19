2023-24 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP ODDS

Real Madrid’s Marcelo lifts the trophy as players celebrate winning the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group play action will begin on Tuesday September 19 and conclude on Wednesday December 23.

Listed below are the Odds to Win for each of the eight groups via Vegas Insider.

Group A

Bayern Munich -188

Manchester United +200

Galatasaray +1000

Copenhagen +3300

Group B

Sevilla +450

Arsenal -200

PSV Eindhoven +600

Lens +700

Group C

Napoli +225

Real Madrid -188

Braga +1200

Union Berlin +1200

Group D

Inter Milan -125

Benfica +250

Real Sociedad +550

Salzburg +800

Group E

Atlético de Madrid -163

Lazio +300

Feyenoord +600

Celtic +900

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain +110

Newcastle United +225

AC Milan +500

Borussia Dortmund +550

Group G

Manchester City -1000

RB Leipzig +650

Crvena Zvezda +6600

Young Boys +6600

Group H

FC Barcelona -275

Porto +275

Shakhtar Donetsk +2000

Antwerp +2200