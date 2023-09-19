2023-24 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP ODDS

Real Madrid’s Marcelo lifts the trophy as players celebrate winning the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group play action will begin on Tuesday September 19 and conclude on Wednesday December 23. 

Listed below are the Odds to Win for each of the eight groups via Vegas Insider.

Group A
Bayern Munich -188
Manchester United +200
Galatasaray +1000
Copenhagen +3300

Group B
Sevilla +450
Arsenal -200
PSV Eindhoven +600
Lens +700

Group C
Napoli +225
Real Madrid -188
Braga +1200
Union Berlin +1200

Group D
Inter Milan -125
Benfica +250
Real Sociedad +550
Salzburg +800

Group E
Atlético de Madrid -163
Lazio +300
Feyenoord +600
Celtic +900

Group F
Paris Saint-Germain +110
Newcastle United +225
AC Milan +500
Borussia Dortmund +550

Group G
Manchester City -1000
RB Leipzig +650
Crvena Zvezda +6600
Young Boys +6600

Group H
FC Barcelona -275
Porto +275
Shakhtar Donetsk +2000
Antwerp +2200