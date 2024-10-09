University of Tampa Junior, Viggo Svedin has been named Sunshine State Conference Offensive Player of the Week

Junior, Viggo Svedin has been named Sunshine State Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Svedin earns the accolade for the first time as a Spartan after a stellar performance against SSC opponents Rollins. The Junior from Örebro, Sweden, set Tampa up for success after netting a first-half hattrick within in 30 minutes of play. Svedin had a 100% shot conversion rate after going for three for three in 50 minutes of being on the pitch, guiding the Spartans to a 4-0 victory.

2024 SSC Men’s Soccer Award Winners (Offensive; Defensive)

Sept. 9: Fabian Hilpert (ERAU); Luca Clavero (Lynn)

Sept. 16: Darcy Moffat (FSC); Alex Hare (Tampa)

Sept. 23: Jack Hartford (Tampa); Alex Hare (Tampa)

Sept. 30: Robert Thorarinsson (Eckerd); Henry Haferkorn (Lynn)

Oct. 7: Viggo Svedin (Tampa); Omar Einarsson (PBA)