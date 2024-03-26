University of Tampa Women have pulled into first place in the Sunshine State Conference standings. St. Leo and Barry are close behind.

The University of Tampa women’s softball team has moved into first place in the latest Sunshine State Conference standing with both Barry and St. Leo’s just one game behind. The Spartans are nearly perfect at home in almost two years with an impressive 21-1 record and look to be the team to beat in the most competitive sports conference in Division II.
SCHOOL
|SSC
|CPCT.
|OVERALL
|PCT.
|HOME
|ROAD
|NEUTRAL
|STREAK
|Tampa
|10-2
|.833
|28-4
|.875
|21-1
|4-2
|3-1
|W16
|Barry
|12-3
|.800
|27-10
|.730
|10-5
|9-3
|8-2
|W8
|Saint Leo
|12-3
|.800
|25-10
|.714
|13-5
|12-5
|0-0
|W3
|Rollins
|10-5
|.667
|27-7
|.794
|15-4
|7-2
|5-1
|L1
|Nova Southeastern
|8-4
|.667
|21-8
|.724
|11-1
|4-4
|6-3
|L1
|Florida Tech
|8-10
|.444
|19-15
|.559
|7-6
|4-6
|8-3
|W1
|Eckerd
|5-10
|.333
|11-19
|.367
|7-13
|4-2
|0-4
|W1
|Florida Southern
|4-8
|.333
|12-21
|.364
|8-16
|4-5
|0-0
|L5
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|5-10
|.333
|9-17
|.346
|8-12
|1-5
|0-0
|L1
|Embry-Riddle
|3-9
|.250
|20-14
|.588
|18-10
|2-4
|0-0
|L3
|Lynn
|1-14
|.067
|10-25
|.286
|2-10
|2-10
|6-5
|L8