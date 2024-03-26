University of Tampa Women have pulled into first place in the Sunshine State Conference standings. St. Leo and Barry are close behind.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA SOFTBALL

The University of Tampa women’s softball team has moved into first place in the latest Sunshine State Conference standing with both Barry and St. Leo’s just one game behind. The Spartans are nearly perfect at home in almost two years with an impressive 21-1 record and look to be the team to beat in the most competitive sports conference in Division II.



SCHOOL		SSCCPCT.OVERALLPCT.HOMEROADNEUTRALSTREAK
Tampa10-2.83328-4.87521-14-23-1W16
Barry12-3.80027-10.73010-59-38-2W8
Saint Leo12-3.80025-10.71413-512-50-0W3
Rollins10-5.66727-7.79415-47-25-1L1
Nova Southeastern8-4.66721-8.72411-14-46-3L1
Florida Tech8-10.44419-15.5597-64-68-3W1
Eckerd5-10.33311-19.3677-134-20-4W1
Florida Southern4-8.33312-21.3648-164-50-0L5
Palm Beach Atlantic5-10.3339-17.3468-121-50-0L1
Embry-Riddle3-9.25020-14.58818-102-40-0L3
Lynn1-14.06710-25.2862-102-106-5L8

