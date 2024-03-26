University of Tamps star Audrey Ramsey Wins Elite 90™ Award for NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championships

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Audrey Ramsey, a graduate student at the University of Tampa, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2024 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Ramsey, majoring in Cybersecurity and Information Technology Management, currently carries a 4.0 GPA. Ramsey was presented with the award during the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championships Banquet on Sunday at 8 p.m., in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.

Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above academically who have participated in a sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

Ramsey becomes the second person in UT history to earn the prestigious award, as Hana Van Loock received the honor at the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming Championships.

For more information on the Elite 90 award winners, log on to https://www.ncaa.com/elite-90.