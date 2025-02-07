USF Football Adds Two, Brings 2025 Class to 27 as Late Signing Period Opens

Head coach Alex Golesh and the South Florida Football staff announced the addition of two more Bulls, a pair of defenders, to USF’s 2025 Signing Class on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA Late Signing Period. The Bulls 2025 Class, which for the second-straight year was ranked among the top two classes outside of the autonomous four conferences, now numbers 27 members.



USF also welcomed 13 new additions through the NCAA Transfer Portal and has 28 early enrollees on campus this spring, 15 from the 2025 Signing Class and 13 transfers, that will compete in winter conditioning and spring practices. The Bulls open the first of 15 spring practices on March 25 and the annual Spring Game has been set for Saturday, April 26 at Corbett Stadium on the USF campus.



For the second-straight year, USF’s 2025 Class was ranked among the very best among all programs outside the autonomous four conferences by Rivals, 247Sports and On3. As the NCAA Late Period opened Wednesday, all three recruiting services ranked the Bulls class second in The American and second among all programs outside of the autonomous four conferences, one year after the Bulls posted the top class in both. 247Sport ranked the Bulls class ahead of seven autonomous conference programs while Rivals had it ahead of six.

“We capped off this period here with 40 additions to the team, which is a lot,” Golesh said. “I feel like this was the first class where we had a full two years to start evaluations, start developing relationships, and be able to put it together. You look at the class – 21 from the state of Florida, eight from the state of Georgia. That’s really where you want to be. That’s the great thing about this job is you don’t have to go very far, you just have to be able to evaluate at an elite level and build relationships.”

Defensive back Dorian Mallary Jr. (5-11, 170/Fort Myers, Fla.), an athletic two-way player that that also threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for more than 700 as a quarterback, and defensive lineman Richard Scott III (6-4, 245/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), who helped lead St. Thomas Aquinas High School to its sixth-straight state title in 2024, are the Bulls newest defensive additions, bringing their 2025 Class signees on the defensive side to 13. The Bulls 2025 Class has 13 signees on the offensive side and USF also added one specialist, all in the early period.