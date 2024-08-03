USF Hoops Has A Strong Non Conference Schedule

The University of South Florida men’s basketball team and Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim announced the 2024-25 non-conference schedule.

It was a historic season for the South Florida Bulls in 2023-24 as the program finished with a school-record 25 wins and claimed its first conference regular season title in program history in head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s first season with the program. The Bulls return three players who started at least 13 games last season, including Kobe Knox, who started all 33 games, and Jayden Reid, who was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team.

The Bulls will meet the Gators in the season opener on November 4 in Jacksonville. South Florida and Florida will meet for the 25th time. UF is coming off an NCAA Regional Final after reaching the SEC Championship game.

South Florida makes its first road trip to South Carolina for a contest with the College of Charleston on November 8. The Cougars won the CAA Championship before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulls will face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in the home opener on November 12. South Florida stays at the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center for a matchup with West Georgia on November 15. The Wolves enter their first season in the ASUN, after spending last season as an NCAA Division II program. West Georgia won the Gulf South Conference Tournament and reached the second round of the NCAA DII Tournament.

The Bulls will head back to South Carolina for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Invitational on November 21, 22, and 24. South Florida will be joined by Bradley, Middle Tennessee, Ohio, Portland, Princeton, Texas State, and Wright State. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

South Florida opens the month of December with a home contest with in-state foe Stetson on the 3rd.

The Bulls are on the road for their next two contests, first against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on December 7, followed by a trip west to Utah and a matchup with the Utah State Aggies on December 14. Last season South Florida knocked off Loyola Chicago, 77-64, in Tampa. The Ramblers lost in the first round of the NIT. Utah State lost in the Mountain West Championship game but earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where the Aggies reached the second round.

The Bulls finish the non-conference portion of the schedule with three home games. South Florida welcomes Bethune-Cookman on December 18 and Texas A&M Commerce on December 21. The Bulls wrap up with the Webber International Warriors on December 28. The Warriors ended last season in the NAIA National Tournament after a historic 20-11 season.

South Florida will play 18 games in the American Athletic Conference. The Bulls will play six opponents on the road and at home, while the other six opponents are played just once.

2024-25 AAC home and away opponents: Memphis, Florida Atlantic, UAB, Temple, Wichita State, and East Carolina.

2024-25 AAC home-only opponents: North Texas, Tulsa, and Rice.

2024-25 AAC away-only opponents: Charlotte, Tulane, and UTSA.

The complete 2024-25 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates, times, and broadcasts will be announced at a later date. The first play date for league play is Tuesday, December 31, 2024, with the final day of league play taking place on Sunday, March 9, 2025, ahead of the 2025 American Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 12-16.

About USF Men’s Basketball

The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. In his first season at South Florida, Abdur-Rahim was a unanimous choice for American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Abdur-Rahim has led USF to a 25-8 (16-2, AAC) record and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament as the Bulls claimed the program’s first-ever regular season conference title with a two-game cushion. USF’s win total marks a nine-win improvement over 2022-23, among the top 20 improvements in the nation in 2023-24, and just the sixth 20-win season in program history. The Bulls’ 25 wins set the program record, which bested the 24 wins set in 2018-19.

USF earned its first-ever Top 25 ranking in men’s basketball during the season, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls’ 16 wins in conference play are the most in program history and USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program’s longest-ever win streak.



USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.



