USF killer 2025 football schedule: They play four preseason Top 25 teams. Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Boise State.

The Bulls learned the course they will chart in the 2025 South Florida Football Season presented by Tampa General Hospital, its third under Head Coach Alex Golesh, on Friday when the American Athletic Conference released the 2025 schedules for member schools.

The Bulls are slated to play four weeknights on the year in showcase games, including three in Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff times and television arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The Bulls already knew they would face possibly the toughest non-conference schedule in program history with three games slated against teams in The Athletics’ “Way to Early Top 25”, including No. 11 Florida, No. 15 Miami and No. 21 Boise State. The Bulls have never faced three Associated Press Poll-ranked teams in the non-conference slate. USF has only faced two twice, doing so last year in taking on No. 4 Alabama and No. 8 Miami and in 2022. If preseason rankings hold, it could mark the sixth straight season the Bulls have faced at least one ranked opponent in the non-conference slate and 17 of the last 20.

The gauntlet will get off to a rousing start. It was announced that the Bulls will face Boise State on Thurs., Aug. 28, in Raymond James Stadium in a showcase game to kick off Week 1. It will be the first-ever meeting with the Broncos, who went 12-2 last year, won the Mountain West Championship, and earned a spot in the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Bulls’ other non-conference games were previously announced. USF will travel to play at Florida on Sat., Sept. 6, and at Miami on Sat., Sept. 13, before returning to Tampa to face South Carolina State on Sat., Sept. 20, in Raymond James Stadium.

The Bulls get the first of two open weeks on the season before beginning American Athletic Conference play with back-to-back Friday night, showcase games. USF will open play in The American vs. Charlotte on Fri., Oct. 3 in Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls downed the 49ers 59-24 last year in Charlotte to move to 2-0 in the series.

USF’s first conference road game will be another Friday night kick at North Texas on Fri., Oct. 10. It will be the first meeting between the programs since 2002, with USF owning a 2-0 series lead.

The Bulls will return to Raymond James Stadium for a Homecoming clash vs. FAU on Sat., Oct. 18. The Bulls won 44-21 in Boca Raton, Fla. last year to take a 4-2 series lead.

USF will play at Memphis on Sat. Oct. 25 as the Bulls look to end a four-game losing skid to the Tigers who claimed a 21-3 victory in Orlando last year in a game moved due to Hurricane Milton. Memphis leads the series 9-4.

The Bulls will get their second open week before returning to Tampa to face UTSA on Thurs., Nov. 6 in their third weeknight, showcase game in Raymond James Stadium of the year. The Roadrunners won the only previous meeting in San Antonio, Texas in 2023, 49-21.

USF will close the conference slate with two road games and one home match-up. The Bulls travel to Annapolis, Md. to take on Navy on Sat., Nov. 15, and Birmingham, Ala. to face UAB on Sat., Nov. 22. USF fell to Navy, 28-7, and downed UAB, 35-25, both in Raymond James Stadium last year. Navy leads the series 3-2, while the UAB series is tied 2-2.

The Bulls complete the regular season with a Senior Day home date vs. Rice on Sat., Nov. 29. The Bulls fell to the Owls, 35-28, last year in Houston tying the series at 1-1.

Each of the 14 teams in The American will play eight conference games in 2025. The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will meet in the American Athletic Conference Football Championship, which will be played either Fri., Dec. 5, or Sat., Dec. 6.

Up Next:

The Bulls open spring practice on March 25 with the annual USF Pro Day following on March 26. The USF Spring Game is set for April 26 at Corbett Stadium on the USF campus.

Tickets:

Deposits for new 2025 USF football season tickets are being accepted now and may be placed by calling 1-800-GoBulls or visiting this LINK.

