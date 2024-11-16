USF takes care of business against University of West Georgia in 74-55 win

by Carter Brantley

Coming off a victory in their home opener Tuesday, the USF Bulls came out on top for a 2nd straight matchup, emerging victorious over the University of West Georgia Wolves in a 74-55 win.

The Bulls got a solid performance from their bench, led by sophomore guard Jimmie Williams who led the team with 14 points on the night.

Senior big man Jamille Reynolds also had a big night for USF’s second unit, recording a double-double with a team-leading 11 boards and 12 points.

Reynolds had a down game in the Bulls’ loss to the Charleston Cougars last week, fouling out and only scoring 4 points in the 12 minutes he played, but bounced back with a great all-around effort Friday night, adding 5 blocks to the aforementioned double-double, despite only recording 20 minutes on the night.

Quincy Ademokoya led the team in minutes with 31, as the grad transfer managed to knock in a pair of 3s and dish out a trio of assists throughout his time on the floor.

USF managed to ride an efficient night shooting to their win, as they posted a 50.9% field goal mark, while limiting the Wolves to a 35.1% mark in that category.

The Wolves got a good performance out of 6’6 forward Shelton Williams-Dryden.

The junior from Milwaukee contributed 20 of the team’s 55 points for the evening on 9-18 shooting from the field, all scoring coming from inside the arc or at the free throw line.

West Georgia fell to 0-4 following the loss.

The win for USF advanced their record to 2-2 on the season as they continue to prepare for American Conference play, hoping to defend their regular season title from last year.

Their next game comes next Thursday on the road against Portland at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Bulls’ next home game comes Tuesday, December 3rd when they take on the Stetson Hatters.