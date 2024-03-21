Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor. Coverage is on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock all weekend.

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 20, 2024 – The PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship from Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Fla., headlines live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock this week.

PGA TOUR: VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR travels to Palm Harbor, Fla., this week for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), the final event of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 Florida Swing. The field includes Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, PLAYERS Championship runner-up Xander Schauffele, and Sam Burns, who looks to win his third Valspar Championship after winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

Live coverage begins tomorrow and Friday at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Live coverage this weekend begins at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock before transitioning to NBC on both days. Long-time NBC Sports golf commentator Notah Begay III will serve as analyst for this week’s coverage of the Valspar Championship.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Steve Sands

Analyst: Notah Begay III / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum

On-Course: John Wood / Arron Oberholser

/ Reporter: Kira Dixon

How To Watch – Thursday, March 21 – Sunday, March 24 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

Sungjae Im

LPGA TOUR: FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship

World Golf Hall of Famer Seri Pak will make her return to the LPGA Tour next week as host of the newly renamed FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Pak won 25 LPGA tournaments including five majors and was a pioneer and an inspiration for generations of LPGA players from Korea. World No. 4 Ruoning Yin will look to defend her title at this week’s event.

Live coverage gets underway tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Grant Boone

Analyst: Morgan Pressel

Holes: Tom Abbott

On-Course: Kay Cockerill

How To Watch – Thursday, March 21 – Sunday, March 24 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Ruoning Yin

Nelly Korda

Seri Pak

Brooke Henderson

Rose Zhang

Megan Khang

Leona Maguire

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: HOAG CLASSIC

Held at Newport Beach Country Club in California, the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic is entering its 28th year at this venue. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els looks to win this tournament for the third time in the last four events (No event in 2021).

First round coverage streams exclusively on Peacock from 5:50-7:50 p.m. ET on Friday, with encore coverage on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Weekend coverage will be live on GOLF Channel and Peacock

How To Watch – Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Padraig Harrington

Ernie Els

Vijay Singh

Retief Goosen

Jim Furyk

K.J. Choi

Fred Couples

DP WORLD TOUR: PORSCHE SINGAPORE CLASSIC

The DP World Tour’s Porsche Singapore Classic – first event of the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing – will be played from Laguna National Golf Resort in Singapore. 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and 2024 Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon headline a competitive field at this week’s event.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 1 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, March 21 – Sunday, March 24 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Rasmus Hojgaard

Shane Lowry

Matthieu Pavon

Paul Casey

Max McGreevy

Matthias Schwab

Thriston Lawrence

