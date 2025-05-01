Kentucky Derby Spectacular: Let’em Run picks

Fred York
Kentucky Derby
It is time for the 151st Kentucky Derby

The wait is over. All the workouts, prep races, and early season form cycles have led to this Saturday at Churchill Downs — the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, and a monster card packed with world-class stakes races, culminating in the biggest race of the year.

Join us for our Let ‘em Run Special Coverage — live from The Ancient Order of Hibernians with Sean “The Genius” Miller and myself as we break down the action from Races 7 through 12, which make up the new “Derby City-6” wager, a 20-cent mandatory payout bet similar to Gulfstream Park’s Rainbow 6.

This is one of the best betting opportunities of the year — and while we know last weekend’s results didn’t cut it (we’ll own that), we’re locked in and ready to fire on Derby Day. Let’s run through the picks.

💥 Race 7 – 5½ Furlongs (Turf) – Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G2) – $600,000

📍 Post: 2:38 PM EST

  • #6 Run Carson (6-1) – Rough trip last out; Johnny V stays aboard. That 101 Beyer 3-back says he fits here.
  • #7 Think Big (4-1) – Turf sprinter specialist, 3-for-3 at the distance. Strong win chance with Ben Curtis.
  • #8 Rogue Lightning (7-2) – Irish import with big talent. If he breaks clean, Flavien Prat could walk the dog here.

💥 Race 8 – 7 Furlongs (Dirt) – Churchill Downs Stakes (G1) – $1,000,000

📍 Post: 3:23 PM EST

  • #10 Nysos (4-1) – Monster talent. Undefeated. If he’s ready off the layoff, he’ll win impressively.
  • #11 Mullikin (7-2) – 2-for-2 at Churchill, ultra consistent. Big chance with Saez.
  • #3 Book’em Dano (8-1) – Paco Lopez ships in for just this ride. Intriguing wild card.
  • #2 Banishing (5-1) – Reliable with triple-digit Beyers. Jose Ortiz gets the call.

💥 Race 9 – 1 1/16 Miles (Turf) – American Turf Stakes (G1) – $1,000,000

📍 Post: 4:06 PM EST

  • #4 Mi Bago (10-1) – Speed of the speed with Jose Ortiz. Lone F threat at a big number.
  • #10 Iron Man Cal (9-2) – West Coast shipper from a key Breeders’ Cup race. Contender.
  • #3 New Century (GB) (3-1) – Irad and Brendan Walsh team up at 43%. Should bounce back after Newmarket trip.

💥 Race 10 – 7 Furlongs (Dirt) – Derby City Distaff Stakes (G1) – $1,000,000

📍 Post: 4:50 PM EST
🧨 Most Wide-Open Race on the Card – Use 3+ Horses Here

  • #7 Vahva (6-1) – Churchill specialist, 4-for-4 locally. BC class and top w/o’s = major play.
  • #8 Ways and Means (3-1) – Chad Brown/Prat combo. Bounce back candidate with huge upside.
  • #5 Haulin Ice (15-1) – Underrated filly with excellent stats. Can steal it if loose early.

💥 Race 11 – 1 1/8 Miles (Turf) – Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic (G1) – $1,000,000

📍 Post: 5:39 PM EST

  • #9 Mercante (10-1) – Longshot play. Knippenberg trainee is better than he looks on paper.
  • #10 Spirit of St. Louis (9-2) – Manny Franco knows this horse well. Tactical speed could be key.
  • #6 Taking Candy (8-1) – Always shows up. Ortiz could work a trip and surprise here.

🏇 THE 151st KENTUCKY DERBY – Race 12 🏇

📍 Post: 6:57 PM EST

🌧️ Weather could play a major role — tune in for last-minute updates Saturday.

  • #3 Final Gambit (30-1) – Dirt debut? Don’t be fooled. Looks sharp on Churchill dirt, highest Tomlinson for the distance. Brad Cox + Luan Machado = sneaky.
  • #17 Sandman (6-1) – The buzz horse. Derby shape fits perfectly for his off-the-pace style.
  • #8 Journalism (3-1) – Favorite deserves respect. Curlin colt is legit, but Derby chaos lurks.
  • #12 East Avenue (20-1) – Speedy. If others get tangled, he could go gate to wire with Franco aboard.

🎙️ Tune In: Let ‘em Run Kentucky Derby Podcast Special

📍 Saturday, 12:30 PM EST – Live from The Hibos Club
🎧 Capital Sports Network
Join Sean “The Genius” Miller and myself for full Derby Day analysis, weather updates, and last-second pivots before the gates open at Churchill Downs.

It’s Derby Day.
It’s Let ‘em Run.
Let’s cash some tickets. 🏇💰

